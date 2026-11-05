Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the thir… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - David Latham, Managing Editor

Despite trading for QB Jacoby Brissett, the latest NFL rumors predict the Baltimore Ravens could trade WR Rashod Bateman before the Nov. 10 deadline. Baltimore’s season is in jeopardy after losing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley for the rest of the season. With that, the Ravens are likely sellers at the trade deadline, as they’re set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although the Ravens acquired Brissett, rookie QB Joe Fagnano is set to start, with the team facing a quarterback crisis.

However, Bateman’s production has dipped again this season. Last year, the wide receiver finished with 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns across playing 13 games. The wideout has only 19 catches this year and no touchdowns recorded. Perhaps, with the likely loss against Jacksonville, the Ravens will be more “open” to trading the former first-round pick. Originally selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Minnesota product became a starting wideout alongside former Devin Duvernay in 2022.

While he struggled to stay healthy and managed a highly effective season in his first three years, the pass-catcher had his best year in 2024, when he finished with 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, he’s no longer viewed as a starter, especially with rookie wideout Ja’Kobi Lane having returned to the lineup.

NFL Rumors: Ravens, Rams Linked in Massive $36M Trade

Saving LA

Unlike Baltimore, the Los Angeles Rams are still in the thick of the NFC postseason race. While they face an uphill battle at third place, the Rams need a long-term wideout, especially with Davante Adams out for several weeks with a ruptured hamstring. The Rams are 4-4, right behind the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

With Bateman’s addition, QB Matthew Stafford could have an answer until Adams returns. For now, it remains to be seen if the Ravens are willing to trade the wideout, but at what cost?

Trade Value

The pass-catcher won’t generate top value, but at 26 years old, he’s still in the prime of his career. If he can stay healthy, he could be an effective wide receiver for the Rams offense. Alongside Puka Nacua, the wideout could revive his career, but it may cost the Rams at least a third-round pick.

Other Potential Destinations:

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are floating in hot water at 3-5, but remain alive in the NFC East race. While the Giants are likely to win the East, the Cowboys still have a wild-card chance. With George Pickens rumored on the trade block, the Cowboys won’t shop him to Baltimore, but if he’s gone, they could trade for Bateman. Dallas was interested in the Ravens’ wideout before acquiring Pickens last year, and could finally join America’s team.

4. Carolina Panthers

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers could still consider trading WR Xavier Legette before Nov. 10. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker remain the unquestioned top pass-catchers for Bryce Young’s offense, but the Panthers lack proven receiver depth. Legette is on injured reserve, but with John Metchie emerging as a favorite, the Panthers could trade him and acquire Bateman.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t expected to trade anytime soon, but RB Jonathan Taylor and WR Josh Downs have emerged as trade candidates this season. Taylor will likely be gone, but after Downs requested a trade, he could be a fit for Baltimore. It’d allow the Colts to rebuild behind Bateman until Alec Pierce returns and prepare for a clean-slate season next year while drafting a new pass-catcher.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. remains on the trade block and could be sent to a new team imminently, as of this posting. While he’s been heavily linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, he could be a key contributor for the Baltimore Ravens, though Jackson is out for the rest of the season. Jacksonville could trade Thomas Jr. if they get Bateman and a fourth-round pick. The Jaguars are likely postseason contenders, so agreeing to this deal would make sense since they’d need another receiver without overshadowing Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for receiver help, though Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk are working back from injuries this season. The 49ers don’t need a superstar, but someone who can help QB Brock Purdy in the aerial attack in situational moments. Bateman isn’t getting a starting role in San Francisco, but he could be effective in the upcoming postseason. While the 49ers signed veteran Brandin Cooks to the practice squad, the Ravens WR could fit into the scheme alongside him when the time comes.