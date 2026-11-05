Evaluating the Impact That the Jaylen Watson Injury Has on the Rams’ Defense

| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Roberts, Editor

The Los Angeles Rams have had yet another key injury as cornerback Jaylen Watson has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, so it is time to take a look at how this news will impact the secondary.

The Impact That Jaylen Watson’s Injury Has on the Rams Defense

Throughout the season thus far, the Rams have had a variety of injuries to key players, including edge rusher Myles Garrett, cornerback Trent McDuffie, and wide receiver Davante Adams, who all look to be back at some point this season. However, per Adam Schefter, head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that cornerback Jaylen Watson needs shoulder surgery that will end his season.

When thinking about Watson going down for the season, this is a major loss for the Rams and is definitely something that could impact this team in a key way, so let’s take a look at how this injury could impact the Los Angeles defense.

To start off, losing Watson will obviously impact the secondary a great deal, as he was one of their top two corners, with McDuffie being the other one. Now, after McDuffie, the Rams have to figure out who will be in the cornerback rotation. In terms of players who will need to step up, that includes Josh Wallace, who, by the looks of it, could be a starting corner, as well as Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Cam Lampkin, who, at a minimum, will be rotational pieces in the secondary.

Without Watson, this team is quite thin at the cornerback position, so it is worth wondering if the Rams feel good enough about their depth or if they do want to make a move via trade or free agency to add to the cornerback room.

While the loss of Watson no doubt impacts the secondary, the person impacted the most by this is defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who now has to figure out how to maximize the secondary as well as how to get pressure up front without putting too much pressure on any one area of the defense.

The main reason why the loss of Watson is so big is the fact that he and McDuffie were great man corners, so Shula could get aggressive and call heavy blitzes if he wanted to because he knew that Watson and McDuffie could hold up. But now, Shula may have to call a lot more zone, because aside from McDuffie, there is no guarantee that the secondary can hold up in man coverage.

On the defensive front, the Rams do have plenty of talent with Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, Byron Young, and Josiah Stewart, as well as the fact that Garrett has now been activated to practice, in addition to having a solid linebacker duo of Nate Landman and Omar Speights. Even so, this defensive front has to get pressure on a very consistent basis, and the linebackers need to get home on blitzes and cover underneath, otherwise, the secondary could be in some deep trouble if they need to cover for long periods of time.

All that to say, Watson being out impacts the secondary, the defensive front, and the linebackers, which puts the pressure on Shula to be able to figure out how to put this defense in a position to still have success.

The Last Word

Now looking at the bigger picture, the NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and it is very possible that the Rams could look to make a move for a corner if they believe they do need one, especially because there are a lot of very talented receivers that the Rams have to cover, including Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba twice, San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Evans, the Green Bay Packers duo of Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, as well as the Dallas Cowboys pair of receivers in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

So, when considering the list of receivers that the Rams have to cover over the course of this season, it is worth wondering how the Los Angeles defense will match up and if these matchups could necessitate the Rams making a move to add to their secondary.

Regardless of what the Rams decide to do, it is going to be interesting to watch how the secondary is managed and performs, because that could very well determine if the Rams are a true NFC contender or if they fail to make the playoffs.

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