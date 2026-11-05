Jets Trade Deadline: 3 Possible Realistic Additions

| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Michael Roberts, Editor

Going into Week 9, one of the best parts of the NFL season is fast-approaching: the trade deadline. Typically, this time of the year features contenders acquiring their final infinity stones and the bottom feeders accruing draft capital. As it stands right now, the Jets would fall into the latter category. They are 2-6, coming off of another backbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, GM Darren Mougey is always working the phones whether it’s to buy or for sell. See the entire 2025 season. So, here are three players that could be added at the Jets trade deadline.

Three Players the Jets Could Acquire at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

It’s worth prefacing before getting into the players that all of these ideas for the Jets trade deadline are defense-oriented. That unit has been the main source of the Jets recent losses (outside of coaching). There is no real way to improve the offense as it has very good for the most part. The only position they could really use is center, and those are incredibly hard to find via trade in the NFL, as teams do not want to part with them. On to the players!

Garrett Williams, CB, Arizona Cardinals

This first player is probably the most unknown of the three. Garrett Williams was a third round selection by the Cardinals out of Syracuse. His career in Arizona has been up and down, with the best season being 2024. He allowed merely 343 yards in coverage and had 2 interceptions along with 6 pass break-ups. He allowed a very good 73.5 passer rating in slot coverage that season which was the 5th best among qualified corners. The following season was rough as the entire Cardinals defense regressed, leading to a 3-14 record. The passer rating allowed statistic ballooned to a whopping 129.6, second-worst in the NFL. His season was unfortunately cut short due to an Achilles injury.

Fast-forward to the present and Williams is an interesting player. He’s only been targeted 9 times in the slot, but he’s allowed 6 catches for 64 yards. He’s at a 124.3 passer rating allowed, but the sample size is low. On the Jets side of the coin, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has struggled in coverage since Week 2. Against the Titans and Packers he only allowed 15 yards on 4 catches, but since then he’s allowed 20 catches for 147 yards. With Brownlee struggling and rookie D’Angelo Ponds not getting much action, an addition at the Jets trade deadline in the slot like Garrett Williams could make sense. This wouldn’t be much of a loss for Arizona either, as Kalen King is someone the coaching staff seems to love and is set to be an ERFA (Exclusive Rights Free Agent) after this season.

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

This next player is much more well-known. Jihaad Campbell was drafted in the first round in 2025 by the Eagles. He hasn’t led up to that pedigree yet though. He showed flashes in coverage as a rookie, but was inconsistent at times in other areas such as run defense and the greatly important mental aspect of the Vic Fangio scheme. This led to a benching during his rookie season. Fast-forward to 2026 and things are not looking much better. Along with most of the defense, Campbell has taken a step back. In 712 total snaps in 2025, Campbell only allowed 24 receptions. Through 410 snaps in 2026, he is already at 19. He’s also now being pushed out of his starting spot by Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Jets linebacking core has once again struggled in 2026. Demario Davis was a heralded addition, and for good reason. He’s a phenomenal leader and has been good his entire career. Things may finally be changing for him in 2026 unfortunately. Davis’ missed tackle rate of 17.2% would be his highest of his career if the season ended today. Jamien Sherwood is also not on the up-and-up, as he’s struggled mightily in coverage this year, even more so than Jihaad Campbell. A properly developed Jihaad Campbell could do wonders for the Jets defense, which may make this a worthwhile swing at the Jets trade deadline.

Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

This final player may be the biggest swing the Jets could possibly take. Tuli Tuipulotu is in Year 4 for the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that is currently 0-7. They may be on the brink of a full on rebuild akin to the Miami Dolphins of this season. They could jumpstart that process by getting a solid return from the Jets for one of their best players. Just one season ago, Tuipulotu had 14 sacks. That was tied for 7th in all of football. For context, the Jets have not had a player reach 14 sacks in a single season since 1984 (!!!) when Mark Gastineau had 22. Tuipulotu has had 8 or more sacks in each of the previous three seasons as well. He’s only sitting at 2 right now as the entire Chargers roster has taken a step back.

To put it plainly, the Jets need pass rush. They are currently 11th in sacks in the NFL with 21. However, 11 of those 21 sacks came against the Titans (Week 1) and the Browns (Week 5). Their rush is not as consistent as their placement amongst the league may paint it out to be. An EDGE duo of former 2nd overall pick David Bailey and Tuli Tuipulotu, along with Kingsley Enagbare, Will McDonald IV, Jowon Briggs, and Darrell Jackson Jr. looks quite enticing. Out of the three Jets trade deadline moves suggested, this would be the biggest. Their 2nd round pick probably gets this done.

The Last Word

Despite labeling these moves as realistic, it is even more realistic to expect inaction at the Jets trade deadline. In fact they are more likely to trade the likes of Will McDonald IV or Breece Hall given what’s been heard along the grapevine. The organization seems fully focused on the 2027 NFL Draft, as their three first round selections can truly alter the course of the franchise. However, if there are players to be had for a good price that improve the roster, the Jets need to be working the phones. Garrett Williams and Jihaad Campbell would be classic Darren Mougey moves. Two players that are in flux that play for losing teams. The final player mentioned above, Tuli Tuipulotu, presents a unique opportunity for Darren Mougey to do something he hasn’t done yet – swing big. Mougey has made big moves before, but they were for high value draft capital. This time he can use high value capital to get a player like Tuipulotu that can really help the team take that step forward starting in 2027.

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