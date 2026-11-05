Main Photo: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Anthony Palacios

The latest Cincinnati Bengals rumors are intensifying with days away from the Nov. 10 deadline, and the team could be interested in New York Jets superstar Breece Hall. The former second-round pick is a popular name in the rumor mill and could be traded at the right price. At 2-6, the Jets don’t have anything to play for, as other notable names, including Jermaine Johnson and Garrett Wilson, are also brought up as possible trade candidates. However, the Bengals have a strong pass attack but lack a true long-term starting running back.

While the Bengals are eyeing Indianapolis Colts veteran Jonathan Taylor, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says they could “shift their attention” to the Jets star. Selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Iowa State product was rumored to be traded following an abysmal 2025 season. Instead, the Jets franchise-tagged the running back and signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Trading him would be detrimental unless the Bengals want to take on the cap.

Bengals Rumors: Cin May Force $43M Superstar Trade; Suitors Emerge

Too Risky?

Although the Bengals pairing the running back with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would be fun to see, he hasn’t stayed healthy this season. The former second-rounder is trending towards a return, but should the Bengals roll the dice on him? Fortunately for New York, the running back isn’t going anywhere, as reportedly the Jets like the 1-2 punch alongside former fourth-round pick Braelon Allen.

If Hall is available, he might be worth only a future first-round pick. Health remains a concern, but the Jets could be aggressively open to the idea after Week 9.

For now, the Bengals are 5-2 and will likely return to the postseason, which they failed to do last year. Hall won’t single-handedly replace anyone, but one can wonder if Cincinnati could make RB Chase Brown available. If so, the Jets might be willing to do it for Brown and a first-rounder. However, other suitors are expected to offer before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Other Potential Suitors

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are also interested in trading for a running back. Veteran Aaron Jones is trending towards retirement and could be cut after the 2026 season. If he’s gone, Hall could fit in. The Vikings have one of the best defenses this year, but the ground offense hasn’t gone exactly as planned.

QB Carson Wentz will start this week with Kyler Murray dealing with a hamstring injury, so any offensive help in its backfield could save their attack.

4. Denver Broncos

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos want to win a Super Bowl, especially after trading for WR Jaylen Waddle this past offseason. However, they’re one more superstar away from having a complete offense. Veteran RB JK Dobbins is healthy, but his role and production have decreased. Young star RJ Harvey is the future, but since head coach Sean Payton wants a ring now, he could aggressively pursue Hall to accommodate Bo Nix’s backfield.

3. Seattle Seahawks

While Zach Charbonnet finally made his in-season debut this year, the Seattle Seahawks still don’t have a permanent starting running back. After Kenneth Walker left in free agency this past offseason, the Seahawks drafted first-rounder Jadarian Price. He, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson have been sharing snaps until Charbonnet is 100%. Unfortunately, he could join another team next season with his contract expiring.

Perhaps the Seahawks could offer Charbonnet and a second-round pick for the Jets superstar.

2. New York Giants

With Cam Skattebo no longer viewed as the long-term RB1, the New York Giants are aggressively pursuing Jonathan Taylor and other RB options in the trade market. Veteran RB Devin Singletary could also be traded before the Nov. 10 deadline. Maybe the Giants could offer Singletary and a first-rounder for Hall. However, it’d only make sense if they can’t reach a deal with the Colts.

1. Carolina Panthers

This is where things could get interesting. Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard remains the unquestioned starter, but almost lost his permanent starting job to Rico Dowdle last year. Former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks was fast-tracked to win the starting role this upcoming season until he suffered another injury. Is Hubbard’s job in trouble?

Maybe so, but the Panthers could aggressively trade for Hall while Hubbard plays backup.