| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Sue Levine, Editor

After taking care of business and handing the Los Angeles Chargers their seventh loss of the season, the Rams will look to do the same against the Washington Commanders.

Week 10 Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Commanders

Although the Commanders’ 2-4-1 record is far from impressive, they remain a dangerous team that can win on any given Sunday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is currently fighting for his job, and injuries have plagued the team throughout a disappointing season. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has missed several games this season after aggravating a previous arm injury, while several other key players have been sidelined for significant periods of time.

While they are 2-4-1, the Commanders still have an opportunity to win the weak NFC East. The Commanders just won their second game of the season after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and currently sit third in the division.

This season, the Commanders are 17th in points per game and 26th in points allowed. They have also struggled on third down, converting just 32% of their attempts, while their defense has surrendered too many points.

Although the Commanders have been one of the worst teams this season, they have found success running the ball. Led by their dual-threat quarterback, they average 127 rushing yards per game and protect the ball with only three turnovers.

The Commanders’ biggest weakness lies in their passing defense, which ranks 27th in the league, allowing 243 yards per game and an opponent passer rating of 100.6.

The Rams’ success largely depends on quarterback Matthew Stafford’s ability to effectively move the ball. Stafford is reportedly dealing with soreness in his right arm. He left the locker room after the Chargers game with a bag of ice on his right elbow. This could be a big game for Puka Nacua. Held to only 80 yards in Week 9, Nacua might have over 100 receiving yards this week.

The Rams should still find success running the ball, but the overall game will depend on Stafford’s effectiveness passing the ball. In a must-win game for the Rams, this news comes at the worst time.

Team Updates

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett is returning to practice this week. Garrett’s 21-day practice window is now open, giving him time to ramp up and prepare before he plays again. However, Garrett’s return to practice doesn’t guarantee his availability for this week’s game.

“I think just taking it a day at a time is going to be the best way that we can approach it,” McVay said. “Think that’s the right thing for him, and really just to see how he responds. But I think it’s a real positive that we’re starting his clock.”

Tight end Terrance Ferguson will also return to practice this week after sustaining an ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. McVay said it’s likely that they will start his 21-day clock, but want to see how he’s feeling.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson aggravated his shoulder again and will take things day-to-day. Watson dislocated his right shoulder in Week 4 and missed the following game before he returned.

Tight end Colby Parkinson missed the last game with a rib injury and is reportedly “making really good progress.”

The Last Word

The Rams are now .500 and have an opportunity to be a winning team for the first time this season. Still in the midst of the easiest part of the schedule this season, the Rams must capitalize.

The Commanders will be a tough opponent, especially coming off a win. This is the first time the Rams have had the opportunity to change the trajectory of their season. They must stick to their plan and execute to keep their winning streak alive.

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