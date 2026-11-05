Deshaun Watson suffered a concussion during Cleveland’s Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the controversial quarterback could miss Week 9’s action. A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Clemson product quickly established himself as one of the game’s best all-around quarterbacks early in his career with the Houston Texans. However, after growing frustrated with the organization, the quarterback skipped the 2021 season. Despite an absurd number of sexual misconduct accusations, the Cleveland Browns surrendered three first-round picks for the right to give him a fully guaranteed contract.

This proved to be a disastrous decision, as Deshaun Watson was the league’s worst quarterback for much of the past decade. While Cleveland is 5-3 this year, he still hasn’t played particularly well. Through eight games, the quarterback completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. It’s too early to say if this concussion will sideline him for Week 9, but if it does, second-year quarterback Sheduer Sanders will start against the New Orleans Saints. .

Deshaun Watson In Concussion Protocol, Shedeur Sanders Could Start

Shedeur Sanders, of course, finished the 2025 season as the Browns starting quarterback. Widely perceived to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado product fell all the way to the fifth round before landing with the Cleveland Browns. Beginning his career as the fourth option on the depth chart, Sanders eventually worked his way to the field and made seven starts. While on the field, the Browns went 3-4 while the quarterback completed just 56.6% of his passes for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While he had moments of greatness, the overall body of work left a lot to be desired.

It would be fitting for Shedeur Sanders to replace Deshaun Watson for Week 9, as the Saints will send out fellow 2025 draft pick Tyler Shough. Selected in the second round, the Louisville product had a promising rookie season after taking over for Spencer Rattler. While he hasn’t taken the leap to be an unquestioned franchise savior, he has played well this year. Through seven games, the quarterback has completed 67% of his passes for 1,721 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

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