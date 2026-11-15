May 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) after the game against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Manda… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Colton Osmond, Dept Manager

Today we are here to honour the Jamie Benn 1000 points milestone, as he has scored a goal in tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at 16:23 of the second period. The long-time Dallas Star is as tough as they come. It has been a great ride for Benn, so let’s check out how he got here.

Jamie Benn 1000 Points Reached for the Dallas Star Legend

There was a time in the Wild West of the NHL, before the likes of those battling it out for title as the NHL’s ultimate power forward Brady Tkachuk and Tom Wilson came to town, that Jamie Benn was regarded as the title-holder. And the proof really was in the pudding, as he would capture the 2014-15 Art Ross Trophy for the league’s top scorer, like nowadays when six-time winner and 2026-27 frontrunner Connor McDavid Art Ross Trophy has been in the running for the crown.

All the while, Benn was able to do it, as being regarded as one of the NHL’s toughest players. That is to say, nobody wanted to end up in the corners with Jamie Benn.

Apr 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and centre Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenceman Matt Dumba (3) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) look on as Benn’s goal against the Utah Hockey Club is under review during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jamie Benn 1000 points milestone comes after he having had a decorated career. One impressive point about his competitive hockey playing career, is that he played in junior two years after being drafted, and has still had the longevity he has had in his NHL career.

Benn was selected 127th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Then, he would end up winning the WHL Championship with the Kelowna Rockets in 2008-09. That lineup included two NHL (since then) veteran defencemen in Tyson Barrie and Tyler Myers. They didn’t end up capturing the Memorial Cup that year, as they lost in the finals to the champion Windsor Spitfires, by a score of 4-1.

He even endured success playing for his country. The Victoria, BC native captured the 2014 Olympic Gold Medal for Canada.

Jamie Benn Statistical Recap

Benn scored 20 goals an impressive 11 times. Five of those seasons, he hit 33 or more, with his career high from 2015-16 of 41.

Over the course of his NHL career, although Benn and the only franchise he has known Dallas Stars have yet to win a Stanley Cup title, but he has still had a significant impact on the league. Moreover, he has been the Stars captain since the 2013-14 campaign.

Part of the proof of his NHL footprint, has been his consistent performances come the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Four times, he has been on Star teams that have reached the Western Conference Finals, and once, in 2019-20, making the Stanley Cup Final, only to fall to the powerhouse Tampa Bay Lightning.

Benn can share much of his success with many of his Star teammates, who have been there for a while themselves. Tyler Seguin has been riding mate over the years, amassing 711 points himself while in Dallas Star colours. The list goes on with other teammates who have been there through the battle with Benn, including Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, Radek Faksa, or Jamie Oleksiak.

As the Jamie Benn 1000 points achievement becomes reality, he was even lucky to once play with his brother Jordie Benn. Jordie would play for six NHL teams throughout his career, but he started his NHL career with Dallas, playing six of his 12 total NHL seasons alongside his brother.

The Last Word

It has been an incredible ride. Benn is the 104th player all time to reach 1000 career regular season points in the NHL. His toughness and offensive ability will not go forgotten.

More NHL Predictions, Rumours, and News

NHL Predictions: Colorado Avalanche Visit Montreal Canadiens

Matvei Michkov Rumours from the Philadelphia Flyers

Main Photo Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports