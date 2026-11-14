Dec 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Imag… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Levi Pike, Editor

On Saturday, news broke of two Colorado Avalanche stars sidelined, and concerns are growing about the bigger impact. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon will both miss action for the Avalanche. Let’s get into the details.

Avalanche Stars Sidelined Following Senators Game

On Thursday night the Colorado Avalanche were visiting the Ottawa Senators, and both Makar and MacKinnon were injured in the second period of action.

Makar’s situation looked especially harmless as he hurt himself on a no-contact play. The elite puck moving defender skated off the side wall and was intending to walk the blue line like he has done countless times, but immediately held up in visible discomfort. Makar made his way off the ice and and to the locker room. He did try to return for another shift in the second period, but then did not return to the game to start the third period.

MacKinnon’s injury was also immediately noticed, as he tried to defend himself against a hit from defenceman Artem Zub. It looked like a cross check connected with his chest or mid-section area, but MacKinnon seemed to be favouring his hip after the play. He was visibly hurt and went to the locker room after trying to stay on the bench for a brief period.

Recovery Time Needed for Avalanche Stars Sidelined

Both of Makar and MacKinnon were initially considered day-to-day while waiting for an announcement from the team. Then the announcement of both Avalanche stars sidelined came via Coach Jared Bednar to the media gathered in Montreal ahead of the game between the Canadiens and the Avalanche on Saturday night. MacKinnon will be out at least a month, while Makar will be out approximately two weeks.

Bednar did not specify the injury for either player, other than lower body injuries for both, but he did offer that Makar had been playing through a soft tissue injury that was exacerbated by the game in Ottawa. It appears the Avalanche have decided that continuing to play through the injury is not an option and Makar needs to take time to heal.

Avalanche Stars Sidelined Threatens Season

Losing either of these players would be tough to swallow, but having both Avalanche stars sidelined at the same time is particularly difficult for the Avalanche. Entering their game against the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado is 11-6-3 and in third place in the Central Division behind the Minnesota Wild and the surprising Nashville Predators. MacKinnon is the top line centreman for Colorado and has 10 goals and 20 points in 20 games this season. Makar is the number one defenceman and has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season.

Losing two guys who perform at a point-per-game clip will absolutely have an impact on this season. If Makar is truly ready in two weeks, he will miss six games, but MacKinnon’s prognosis has him missing a dozen games, and that assumes he is ready to return following the Christmas break. The Avalanche will miss their production and leadership, and others will have to step up to keep the team in a tight conference race. A few unexpected losses can become a non-playoff season in a hurry.

Despite worries about potentially losing the season, the Avalanche have to consider the bigger picture for their stars. MacKinnon and Makar are the core. The team revolves around them, and the Avalanche are well aware of their importance. This was apparent in the monster contract Makar signed this past summer. MacKinnon is also in a long-term contract that looks team-friendly in light of recent contracts signed and his usual point projections.

The Last Word

The news of two Avalanche stars sidelined was somewhat expected after MacKinnon and Makar both left the game in Ottawa. Concerns are growing about the bigger impact for Colorado, and whether they can stay in the playoff picture while their core players are away. But the Avalanche need to be wise, and think even bigger. Without MacKinnon and Makar, Colorado becomes a much lesser team. Supporting them to fully return to health is the best call for extending the Avalanche window of contention.

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Main Photo Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images