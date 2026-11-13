The Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 road win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but the celebration was interrupted by the news of Chris Kreider injured. Midway through the third period, Kreider was coasting through the neutral zone when he collided with Michael Eyssimont. Eyssimont appeared to lose his balance before sliding into Kreider’s knee. The Habs veteran forward was unable to put weight on his left leg as he left the ice. Kreider did not return to the game. We will have to wait for an update from the Canadiens, but let’s consider the implications of Chris Kreider injured.

Chris Kreider Injured Means More Shuffling

The Montreal Canadiens have spent the best part of a calendar year scouring the market for another top six forward to strengthen their second line. So far, the only addition they have been able to make was the late signing of unrestricted free agent Chris Kreider. It was expected that Kreider would join the top six, and the only outstanding work would be to land the best fit amongst their star players.

That plan was ill-fated. Ivan Demidov was sidelined after just two games to start the season, and it remains somewhat unclear how soon Demidov will return. With Demidov out, and Kreider not finding immediate chemistry with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, it made sense to replace Kreider on the top line with Juraj Slafkovsky to reunite their strongest line from last season.

After some line shuffling, Kreider found chemistry with Josh Anderson, and then Jake Evans. The trio has been solid at both ends of the ice. Now, judging by how that hit looked, Coach Martin St. Louis has to go back to the drawing board with his line combos. An incomplete second line has turned into the complete absence of one.

The Kids Get to Step In With Chris Kreider Injured

The upside of Chris Kreider injured is that it opens the door for some NHL-ready players to get some experience at the NHL level. The lineup against the Bruins left both Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj in the press box. Both rookies have played well and deserve more time to prove they can help the team. But the Canadiens have incredible depth, and with all forwards except Demidov ready to play, Beck and Xhekaj were left out.

If the Montreal Canadiens announce on Friday that Kreider is sidelined for a period of time, one or both of the rookies will get another opportunity to play some games with the Canadiens. This is more than developmental time for the youngsters. It’s an opportunity for Kent Hughes, Montreal’s general manager, to assess his available assets as he is making decisions about roster improvements.

Trade Pressure Relieved With Chris Kreider Injured

When everyone is healthy, the Canadiens have too many forwards and cannot fit within the NHL’s 23-man roster limit. Both Beck and Xhekaj can still be loaned to Laval, but they have each proven themselves at the NHL level. As Hughes comes to some conclusions about which of the available assets will be most useful in Montreal, it will clarify who he can sacrifice to upgrade the team. With a fully healthy roster, some of those decisions become rushed.

It has been rumoured that the Habs would try to sell high on one or more of their forwards in an attempt to upgrade. The extended play for Beck and Xhekaj may clarify who they can step in to replace, and help the Habs make decisions about who can be packaged in a trade. The intelligence they gather over this period of time will also inform decisions about the pending unrestricted free agents like Phillip Danault.

The Last Word

An ugly collision in Boston has left Chris Kreider injured, and it is unclear if he will miss time or how much. We await a further update from the Montreal Canadiens. The good news for the Habs is that they have been playing well through injuries thanks to incredible depth. With a “next man up” mentality, these depth players will get a further opportunity to grow at the NHL level and give their wily general manager some further intelligence to help plan next steps in Montreal.

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Main Photo Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images