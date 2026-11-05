NHL Rumours: Status of Calgary Flames Forward

It’s time for another edition of NHL Rumours. We’re into the month of November, but the hot stove is always on at the Last Word On Hockey. There’s been plenty of players asking for change of scenery via trade requests. However, rebuilding clubs may be in the position where they can get assets for a talented player. This edition of NHL rumours deals with the Calgary Flames and one of their veteran forwards. However, this forward might want to stay put in Southern Alberta.

All NHL rumours come from the original source and are subject to change.

NHL Rumours as Calgary Flames Player Happy to Stay with Club

Rumour: Insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Flames Now to discuss the latest happenings with the team. The topic of forward Joel Farabee came up and Seravalli gave a surprising answer.

Analysis: Calgary had a rough few weeks to start the new season. However, the Calgary Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games after a 2-1 overtime loss to a team who just made a big trade, the Seattle Kraken. Calgary currently sits in fifth place in the Pacific Division.

This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Calgary, and it may still end up being one for the club. However, the team is giving a good account of itself in the first month of the campaign. Despite the good play, we could see the Flames eventually become a seller like they have been the last few seasons.

Calgary has dealt several of their key veterans in recent seasons to acquire assets. The Flames are slated to play at the new Scotia Place arena that will replace the Saddledome, and general manager Craig Conroy is trying to build a competitive roster for when the big day arrives in 2027-28.

We’ve seen plenty of players asks for trades out of their respective cities in recent months. Players like Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin, and Nikita Kucherov have made trade demands. Hellebuyck is the only player that’s been traded with him going from the Winnipeg Jets to the New Jersey Devils. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Farabee.

The Last Word

Farabee is currently tied for the team’s lead in goals with Matvei Gridin, who each have five tallies to start the season. However, Farabee is second on the club in assists with 10 but leads the club in points with 15. A player like the Syracuse, New York native would be in-demand if the Flames did want to trade him.

However, it seems like the 26-year-old wants to stay put in Calgary according to Seravalli. The insider mentioned that Farabee’s name has popped up as a possible trade candidate, and different people have check in on him to see what his mindset is. However, it seems like he really likes playing in Alberta for the Flames.

This seems to be a welcome change from many of the players demanding deals to new locales. We’ve seen plenty of bad blood get stirred up to do these trade requests. However, Farabee seems to be bucking that trend.

Calgary has seen its fair share of players get sent out of town for various reasons. Players like Nazem Kadri loved playing for the franchise, but Conroy wanted to spin off the veteran forward into a future asset. This led to the trade last deadline to the Colorado Avalanche.

Stick around for more NHL Rumours as the season continues.

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