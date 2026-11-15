| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Ajayi Segun

Joaquín Niemann has reportedly agreed to terms with the DP World Tour after the collapse of LIV Golf left several players looking for their next move. The Chilean golfer is expected to receive sponsor exemptions into 15 to 20 events during the 2027 season, giving him an opportunity to compete more regularly on the European circuit.

According to Golf Channel Latin America, Niemann has reached an agreement with the DP World Tour. The report was shared as the tour prepares for the 2027 season, with several former LIV Golf players also expected to feature in its events.

Niemann was previously the captain of Torque GC and became LIV Golf’s all-time individual wins leader with nine victories during his time in the league. However, the league’s financial problems eventually led to the collapse of its plans to continue with a second version of the competition.

The DP World Tour agreement could now give Niemann another opportunity to compete at a high level while he works out the next stage of his professional career.

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Joaquín Niemann Set for 15-20 DP World Tour Events

Niemann is expected to receive between 15 and 20 sponsor invitations for DP World Tour events during the 2027 season. The arrangement would give him a set number of opportunities to compete on the circuit despite not holding full membership.

The agreement was expected to be formally announced after the DP World Tour Championship, which concludes the 2026 season. However, the DP World Tour has not officially confirmed the reported arrangement.

There is also a bigger opportunity attached to the agreement. According to reports, Niemann could secure full DP World Tour membership through the 2029 season if he wins one of the events he enters through the invitations.

However, the sponsor exemptions are not expected to include Rolex Series events. This means Niemann will have to make the most of the opportunities available to him in other tournaments if he wants to earn full membership.

DP World Tour Could Welcome More Former LIV Golf Players

Niemann is not the only former LIV Golf player expected to benefit from the DP World Tour’s plans for next season. Several other players are also looking at opportunities to return to the European circuit following the collapse of the league.

The DP World Tour has already become an option for players who want to continue competing regularly while the future of the PGA Tour remains uncertain for some former LIV Golf players.

For Niemann, the reported agreement could be an important step as he looks to maintain his position among the top golfers in the world. The 28-year-old has already enjoyed success on different tours, and the opportunity to play between 15 and 20 DP World Tour events could give him another platform to add to his career achievements.

Main Photo Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect