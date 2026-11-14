| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Ajayi Segun

Tyrrell Hatton has made it clear that he has no plans to change his behavior on the golf course despite facing criticism over his latest outburst at the DP World Tour Championship. The Englishman acknowledged that he sometimes crosses the line but insisted that his reactions are part of how he plays golf.

Hatton’s comments came after he was seen striking the seventh green with his putter following a missed putt during Friday’s round in Dubai. The incident attracted attention on social media, with golf fans once again discussing his on-course behavior.

However, the 35-year-old is not concerned about changing his ways to satisfy his critics.

“That’s how I’ve always played. I appreciate that at times it crosses the line. I’m fully aware of when I’ve done that, and I hold my hands up. But that’s how I play golf. Whether you like it or not, I’m not going to change for that reason,” Hatton said.

He also reflected on how his behavior has been a talking point throughout his professional career, suggesting that people have simply become more familiar with his reactions over the years.

“We’re 13 years down the line. It’s not gotten any better, is it? I think maybe you guys have just got a bit more used to me, so you don’t give me as much a stick now….”

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Tyrrell Hatton Continues to Draw Attention With His On-Course Reactions

This is not the first time Hatton has attracted criticism for his reactions during a tournament. The former LIV Golf player has built a reputation for showing his frustration after poor shots and missed putts, with some of those moments becoming talking points among golf fans.

Earlier this year, he also took his frustration out on a bunker during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, where he repeatedly struck the sand with his club.

His latest comments show that he remains comfortable with his approach, even though he understands that some of his reactions can go too far.

Meanwhile, Hatton has more to focus on as he prepares for Sunday’s final round of the DP World Tour Championship. He entered the final day as the tournament leader and is looking to secure his ninth DP World Tour victory and first win at the event.

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A victory would also give him another Rolex Series title, but it would not be enough to win the Race to Dubai. Hatton will instead be looking to finish the season-ending event with a win after putting himself in a strong position heading into the final round.

Main Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect