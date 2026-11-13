Bryson DeChambeau. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Ajayi Segun

Bryson DeChambeau has announced his plans to build a new golf course and residential community in his hometown of Clovis, California. The project, named The Orchard Golf Club, will bring together championship golf, local agriculture and facilities designed to benefit the surrounding community.

The two-time U.S. Open champion is working with Cook Land Company on the development, which will be built on the historic McFarlane Ranch property. The site is located across the road from Clovis East High School, where DeChambeau studied before beginning his professional golf career.

The planned development will include an 18-hole golf course, practice facilities, homes and an on-site farmers market that will be open to the public. It will also provide programmes aimed at giving children and local schools greater access to golf. DeChambeau has been working on the project since 2022 as he seeks the necessary approvals.

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DeChambeau Plans Golf Course Near His Former High School

DeChambeau explained the personal connection behind the project in an announcement shared on Instagram. He attended Clovis East High School and won the California State Junior Championship at the age of 16. He believes the development gives him an opportunity to give something back to the area where he grew up.

The 33-year-old said he feels a deep responsibility to support the region because of everything it has given him. He also sees The Orchard as a way to bring new investment to the community while making golf more accessible to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play.

The golf course and practice facilities will be designed by DeChambeau and his team. He confirmed that the work will fall under DeChambeau Designs, a golf course design business he hopes to develop through several projects in the future.

One feature that will make The Orchard different is its connection to the area’s agricultural history. Each hole will be surrounded by a different variety of fruit or nut tree, reflecting the farming heritage of Clovis and the surrounding region.

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The Orchard Project Awaits Approval

Despite DeChambeau sharing his plans, the development still needs full approval before construction can move forward. He expects to secure the necessary approval within 18 months, but some facilities could become available earlier.

The driving range is among the amenities that could open before the entire development is completed. However, there is no confirmed construction schedule or opening date for the golf course and residential community.

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The project will combine golf, housing and public facilities while creating opportunities for children and schools in the area. It will also serve as the first major project under his DeChambeau Designs name.

Main Photo Credit: Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images