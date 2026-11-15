A week ago, Will Stein’s Wildcats saw their six-game winning streak end in an ugly second half down in Knoxville. A week later, they returned home to take on a Florida club needing a win to keep their college football playoff hopes alive. For the Gators, it was a return home for two former Cats, including new head coach Jon Sumrall. While Kentucky started strong, another bad second half did them in and likely ended any chance of making the playoff. Let’s break it down as Kentucky’s playoff hopes are on life support after a 21-14 loss to Florida.
Kentucky’s Playoff Hopes On Life Support
A Great Start
The Wildcats’ defense stopped Florida on their first possession. Kentucky got the ball and went 86 yards in 15 plays, taking up over eight minutes. The last five came on a nice five-yard pass from Kenny Minchey to CJ Baxter, and it was 7-0 Kentucky. From there, it was a battle of punts as neither team could get anything going. The Wildcats had some chances but couldn’t take advantage, and that would prove costly.
Momentum Changer
Late in the first half, the Wildcat defense held once again. However, on the Gators’ punt, there were offsetting penalties, including running into the kicker on Kentucky. Instead of the Cats getting the ball at the 20, on the second punt Florida downed it at the UK 4. That would prove big, as Kentucky’s potential All-American lineman Lance Heard was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety, negating a big play by the Cats. The only problem was the foul took place on the three-yard line, but the call stood. We had a baseball score at the half, 7-2.
No Answers
Kentucky got the ball to start the second half, but Minchey was sacked and fumbled. Florida recovered and had great field position at the UK 30. Seven plays later, Jadan Baugh, who always plays well against Kentucky, took it in from a yard out, and the Gators led in a game for the first time since October. Aaron Philo got a two-point conversion, and it was 10-7. Kentucky took advantage of what seemed like an ill-conceived onside kick, getting the ball at the 45. Minchey took it in from the one, and UK was up 14-10, and the BBN was starting to feel better. After all, Kentucky had dominated second halves all year. However, on this night, they were the ones who were dominated. A Florida field goal cut the lead to one, but the Kentucky offense couldn’t figure out former defensive coordinator Brad White’s schemes. Much like last week, you have to give Florida credit: their defensive front dominated the Kentucky offensive line, which was just named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. It’s a big reason why Kentucky’s playoff hopes are on life support.
There Goes That Man
In the last five games, Philo has rushed for a grand total of 49 yards. Throughout the second half, he ran over, around, and through the Wildcat defense. Going 14 plays in 67 yards, Philo took it the last two to give Florida a five-point lead. Sumrall again went for two and was successful, and the lead was 21-14. For the game, Philo rushed for a team-high 102 yards, and the Gators had 211 overall. It’s the second straight week the UK defense has given up more than 200 on the ground. Even with the struggles, Kentucky had their chances. After getting the ball inside the Florida 30, UK faced a third-and-11. A run by Baxter, trying to catch the Gators off balance, gained only two. On fourth down, White dialed up a blitz, and like most of the game, it was successful; Minchey was incomplete the Cats turned it over on downs. Florida kept the ball for nearly four minutes before the defense got the stop it needed. However, four straight incompletions ended any chance of a comeback. As a result, Kentucky’s playoff hopes are on life support as the Cats lose to Florida 21-14.
Looking Ahead
With the loss, Kentucky drops to 7-3 on the season and 5-3 in the SEC. They’ll travel to Missouri next Saturday night for a 7:30 pm game. The Tigers ran into the Georgia buzzsaw today, losing 48-21. As we’ve mentioned, Kentucky’s playoff hopes are pretty much done. They could win out and still have a chance, but it’ll be tough. On the other side of the ball, it was a happy homecoming for former UK player and assistant coach Jon Sumrall. It was also a good night for former defensive coordinator Brad White. The Gators move to 6-4 on the year and 4-4 in league play. They host Vanderbilt next week.
The Last Word
For the second straight week, the Kentucky football team was physically dominated by their opponent. The Cats only mustered 61 yards rushing on the night. In addition, after giving up 86 yards on the first drive, the Gators only allowed 156 the rest of the way. With 221 total yards, the Cats’ defense made Philo look like Tim Tebow. With everything to play for, it was an utterly disappointing performance by the Wildcats. Too many missed opportunities, along with penalties and turnovers, cost them. The Cats are in line for a major bowl, most likely not the playoff. However, they must right the ship and get back to the play they showed during their six-game winning streak. In the end, on a “Black Out” night at Kroger Field, Kentucky’s playoff hopes are on life support after a 21-14 loss to Florida. Main Photo: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images