Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes were almost completely dissolved last week in the loss to Oregon. Despite back-to-back blowout losses coming out of the bye, the Buckeyes have a sliver of hope: Win the Big Ten. There is no realistic world in which 9-3 Ohio State makes the CFP as an at-large.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against Northwestern, the Buckeyes needed three things to happen to just keep their hopes alive: they needed to win, have Oregon lose, and either result in Bloomington would benefit them, really. Ohio State got the win. Oregon did not lose. Instead, it thrashed Michigan. Indiana used a massive fourth quarter to eliminate USC from contention, helping Ohio State; Although it could have been argued that USC winning would have been better with Ohio State’s head-to-head win over the Hoosiers, plus the fact that the Trojans still have to play UCLA, which could have eliminated them.

Either way, the Buckeyes took care of business against Northwestern. Of course, just like in five of the last seven or so meetings, it was closer and more competitive than Ohio State would have wanted.

Ohio State Wins Clunky Matchup, Keeping CFP Hopes Alive

Breaking Records

This week, Ohio State officially launched its campaign for Jeremiah Smith to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. It would have been nice if the program did so in September, but better late than never, right? Despite a methodical approach on offense and a handful of wild errors, Smith got his.

On the day, Smith finished with 11 receptions for 117 yards and another touchdown. He set the all-time career receiving yards record for the Big Ten in this one, and only has the Big Ten career receptions mark left to break. Of course, he’s still a ways away. Smith also cracked the top 10 in career receiving touchdowns in FBS history, and he’s sitting at 33rd all-time in receiving yards.

No player has been more productive than Smith over a three-year period, let alone in his first three seasons in college.

Finally, A Little Help

While there were some major blunders by the Buckeyes, like a ball bouncing off Chris Henry Jr.’s head resulting in an interception, or Henry dropping what would have been a walk-in touchdown, or the insanely unlucky muffed punt, Smith and the offense looked better.

Luke Fahey had a wide range of plays on the day. On one hand, that drop by Henry was perhaps Fahey’s best-placed pass in his young career. On the other, he bounced a ball seven yards in front of his man while scrambling on a third down.

He was alright on the day, completing 21 of 31 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. There were ups and downs, but he’s getting better.

Perhaps the best complement to Smith is a competent run game. Against Northwestern, it finally showed up. Bo Jackson led the way with 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, his ninth career 100-yard game. Isaiah West was also solid with 45 yards on 10 carries while adding a touchdown reception.

All in all, it was Ohio State’s fourth-best rushing day of the season and third-best in Big Ten play. If it can continue that over the next two weeks, opening things up with downfield bombs to Smith should help this offense tremendously.

Of course, “if” is the biggest word in sports.

Defensive Concerns Continue

Let’s first address the good that the Buckeye defense did on Saturday. First, it was a pretty dominant performance by the defensive front against a Northwestern offensive line that nobody would claim to be among the best in the Big Ten. Coming off the bench, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. flashed what many thought he could be this year with a pair of sacks. Alabama transfers James Smith and Qua Russaw each added a sack in the second half, as did Will Smith Jr.

Additionally, the defense stood tall a few times, holding Northwestern to field goal attempts as well as responding well after a muffed punt after a three-and-out.

All in all, the unit did fine.

However, if Northwestern had a healthy Aidan Chiles, this write-up may be more of a postmortem.

Overall, the Wildcats earned 15 first downs and converted on six of 15 third downs. An area where the Buckeyes did well was in limiting explosive plays. Northwestern had six passing big plays (of 15+ yards) and one rushing big play (of 10+ yards). Given, three of those passes – for 17, 18, and 41 yards – came on the final drive of the game, capped off by a buzzer-beater “Chris Paul hits a three to cut the lead to 42” kind of touchdown.

While limiting a Northwestern team that came into the game averaging 190.2 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry to a total of 53 yards and 1.8 yards per carry is impressive, it’s still Northwestern. Do that over the next two weeks and we can be impressed.

The Last Word

Ohio State is a flawed team. Who would have thought losing a Heisman Finalist on offense would result in some hiccups? Of course, that doesn’t explain or excuse the defense’s performance this year. At the same time, who would have thought losing four first-round picks on defense would result in a little regression?

Ohio State is flawed, but still alive. It likely isn’t a team good enough to compete for and win a national championship (barring a turnaround that would make the 2024 run blush). But the name of the game is to survive and advance. The Buckeyes are in one-game seasons from here on out. They’re 1-0 today, but need to be 1-0 again in seven days.

The path to the CFP is there; it’s thin, bumpy, and lined with all kinds of enemies and traps, but it’s there. Ohio State has to take care of what it can and beat Nebraska in Lincoln next week, and then follow that up with a second win over Michigan in as many years.

Maybe getting Smith 20 targets could help? Remember that tracker we had going looking at Smith’s 2026 vs. DeVonta Smith’s 2020 Heisman season? Through 10 games, Jeremiah Smith has 80 receptions for 1,314 yards and 15 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith had 83 receptions for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns at this point. And that was on a schedule that may or may not have been affected by defensive backs coming down with COVID and missing time.

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