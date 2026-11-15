| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Tony Siracusa, CFB Managing Editor

The Miami offense scored on its last seven drives of the game after gaining 12 combined yards on its first two possessions to beat Duke 36-25 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes received big games from quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Javion Mallory, and wide receiver Cooper Barkate to earn the win.

Mensah completed 30 passes in 41 attempts for 382 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Mensah methodically led the Miami offense. Miami gained 532 yards. The 36 points and 532 yards are the most against Duke in 2026. Duke entered the week fifth nationally, allowing 13.0 points per game and 11th, permitting 282.1 yards per game.

Mensah and the Miami offense took what the Duke defense gave them. Barkate and Mallory combined for the majority of Miami’s big plays. Barkate finished with eight receptions for 134 yards. Mallory had 10 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and three receptions for 79 yards and another score.

Saturday was the third time this season that Mallory had over 100 yards from scrimmage. Barkate continued to be Miami’s top receiver, with Malachi Toney out after surgery for a high ankle sprain. Barkate caught all eight of his targets, with six going for first downs.

Miami Early Red Zone Struggles

Miami struggled early in the game to score touchdowns in the red zone. Jake Weinberg kicked field goals of 39, 26, and 24 yards on three of the Hurricanes’ first six drives of the game. A Mark Fletcher Jr. four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the only time Miami reached the end zone in its first six drives.

Miami wore Duke down as the game went on. The Hurricanes created separation with a 13-play, 79-yard drive in 7:31 to increase their lead to 29-17 in the fourth quarter. Miami led 13-10 at halftime before outscoring Duke 23-15 in the second half. Duke scored a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Miami had 229 yards in the first half and 303 in the second half. Duke finished with 342 yards. Duke star running back Nate Sheppard was the dominant player for the Blue Devils, as expected. Sheppard had 16 carries for 131 yards and two TDs and 12 receptions for 93 yards. Duke quarterback Walker Eget completed 26 passes in 42 attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Sheppard gained the majority of his rushing yards with two carries of 47 yards.

Miami Offensive Balance

Barkate, Mensah, and Mallory received help offensively. Fletcher Jr. had eight carries for 23 yards and a TD and two receptions for 20 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the second half. Jordan Lyle had his best game since 2024 with seven carries for 54 yards. Mensah completed passes to seven different receivers, with five pass catchers gaining at least 39 yards.

Duke was able to pressure Mensah, but the Hurricanes held the Blue Devils defense to three tackles for loss and no sacks. Defensive back Evan Smith led Duke with 11 tackles, and safety Andrew Pellicotta had 10 stops. Miami had the only turnover of the game on a Xavier Lucas interception. The Hurricanes went 71 yards in five plays over 2:33 to extend their lead to 36-17 after the Lucas interception.

Mallory capped Miami’s scoring with a 39-yard TD run to essentially put the game away. Mallory had two of the three longest plays for Miami against Duke. Barkate had the second-longest play for Miami against Duke with a 40-yard reception. Barkate added 28- and 20-yard receptions against Duke.

Miami Offensive Balance

Sheppard had a huge game, finishing with 224 total yards. None of Sheppard’s teammates made a significant difference against Miami, combining for 117 total yards. Sheppard averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Sheppard had 14 carries for 37 yards when the two 47-yard runs are not included. Duke players other than Sheppard averaged 6.88 yards on 17 touches.

David Lake of Inside the U noted that Mensah averaged 4.1 air yards per pass attempt in the first half. Miami had 280 yards after the catch against Duke. Barkate finished with 108 yards after the catch, and Mallory had 80, with 67 on the TD reception. Three other Miami players finished with at least 20 yards after the catch.

Hurricanes Defense

Linebacker Mo Toure led Miami with 11 tackles. Miami had six pass breakups, four quarterback hits, and four tackles for loss. Duke entered the game 34th nationally, averaging 33.0 points per game, and 32nd, posting 425.1 yards per game. Miami held Duke to eight points and 84 yards below their season average. Miami’s defense kept them in the game by holding Duke to 31 yards in the first quarter.

The Last Word

Miami needs one win in its last two games to earn an ACC Championship Game berth. Clemson beat Miami 38-3 in the 2017 ACC Championship Game in the only other conference title game appearance by the Hurricanes. Miami hosts Virginia Tech next Saturday before finishing the regular season at home against Boston College on November 28.

Wake Forest won 49-7 at SMU to improve to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons control their own destiny for an ACC Championship Game berth. Wake Forest is one game ahead of Louisville in the loss column. The Demon Deacons can also clinch an ACC Championship Game berth with one more win or a Louisville loss.

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