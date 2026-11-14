| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Tony Siracusa, CFB Managing Editor

Memo to the college football world. Wake Forest is for real. There is no more conversation about the schedule or anything else you want to slight the Deacs over. SMU had never lost a home game since joining the ACC three seasons ago. And then the Deacs plane arrived in Dallas on time on Friday. Not even a nationwide grounding of planes was going to stop Wake en route to destroying SMU 49-7.

Wake Forest Is for Real

The Big Picture

The Demon Deacons improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. They keep pace with Miami in the race for the ACC championship game. The Hurricanes beat Duke in Miami at the same time as Wake was winning.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert said after the game, “This team is on a mission.” The mission in Dallas was a huge success. Dickert said the goal is not to prove everybody else wrong about what Wake is and isn’t. It’s to show that they can beat good teams just being who they are.

The Early Onslaught

Who Wake Forest is was a statement delivered early and often. SMU went three and out on its first drive of the game, including quarterback Kevin Jennings being sacked by Gabe Kirschke for an 18-yard loss.

Wake started on its own 47-yard line and moved quickly. On third and 18 from the 27-yard line, Ty Clark III found a huge hole in the middle of the line of scrimmage and then sprinted to the left, going the distance for the touchdown. Wake needed only six plays to go 53 in 2:15 for the 7-0 lead.

Even when he picked up some yardage, Jennings struggled to find any rhythm for the Mustangs’ offense. On third and seven from the Wake 36-yard line, he rolled to his right to throw, but Wake linebacker Aiden Hall made a diving catch for the interception.

Wake had to punt the ball away, but the drive was characteristic of SMU’s lack of sustained momentum on offense. SMU had the ball 4th and one on its own 26-yard line. Head coach Rhett Lashlee, knowing they were going to need to score a lot of points, went for it. Running back Christian Rhodes was hit by Braylon Johnson for a half-yard loss.

Jamar Searcy took it the final six yards up the middle for a touchdown. The drive was 26 yards on just five plays in 1:54 for the 14-0 lead. No one could know the game was over. But it was. Wake had scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives, and the Deacs jumped on every SMU shortcoming in the first half.

Beating SMU at Every Level

After another SMU punt, Wake had to start at its own 18-yard line. Having to play on the longer field was nothing for Wake. On third and three from the 23-yard line, Wake quarterback Gio Lopez connected with Carlos Hernandez on a simple crossing pattern for a 21-yard gain to the 44. On the next play, it was Lopez and Hernandez again. The receiver ran a post pattern so precisely that he was a good two yards behind the nearest defensive back when Lopez delivered the ball into the middle of the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown play and the 21-0 lead.

SMU did not give itself many opportunities to recover. Jennings completed a swing pass to Rhodes at the SMU 20-yard line. But Rhodes was hammered by Wake linebacker Frank Cusano and fumbled, with defensive lineman Dallas Afalava recovering the ball.

On third and five from the SMU five-yard line, Lopez called his own number with a run up the middle. The lead was now 28-0, and there was still far too much time left in the second quarter for Wake Forest to take advantage of.

SMU continued to shoot itself in the foot with Wake Forest providing the ammunition. The Mustangs went three and out again, with Kerrington Lee sacking Jennings for a five-yard loss and forcing the punt.

Lopez scrambled on third and seven at the SMU 45, but his slide left the Deacs one yard shy of the first down. Looking to keep the team’s foot on the gas pedal, Dickert decided to go for it at the SMU 39. Searcy took the handoff and bolted to the left for 38 yards down to the SMU one-yard line. Running back Deuce Lawrence ping-ponged through the line of scrimmage on the next play for the one-yard touchdown. The 10-play, 82-yard touchdown drive gave Wake a 35-0 lead, and there were still five minutes left in the half.

The Final Nails

On the ensuing kickoff, the SMU return team let the ball hit the ground in front of them, making it a live ball. Wake Forest recovered at the 21-yard line and was ready to deliver the decisive blow. On third and goal from the five-yard line, Lopez ran a quarterback draw and went in untouched for the score.

Down 42-0, SMU had one more chance to be heard from before the end of the half. But the Mustangs’ drive was stalling inside the red zone. On fourth and goal from the two-yard line, Jennings pass into the back of the end zone was incomplete.

Wake put up 535 yards of total offense on the day, and held SMU and Jennings to 275. A huge part of the disparity was in the ground game. Wake had 286 rushing yards to 66 for SMU. Clark had 77 yards rushing. Searcy had 44. Deuce Lawrence had 30. Dickert said the design was to show that Wake could be more physical. “We felt we were the more physical team. We had to go out there and prove it for sixty minutes.” The Deacs’ defense keeping Jennings pinned in was a big reason for the numbers. Jennings, usually a significant dual threat quarterback, was held to a net of minus five yards, factoring in the sacks.

Lopez sat out most of the second half, giving way to Steele Pizzella, who added a scoring run from 25 yards out for Wake’s seventh touchdown of the day.

On the day, Lopez finished 14 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also carried eight times for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Whatever limitations were put on him with the knee brace were not evident. “What can you say about Gio Lopez?” Dickert queried after the game. “The guy gives us everything he has in everything he does.”

The Last Word

In its entire history, Wake Forest has five seasons where it has won nine games or more. All of them have been since 2006. Of those five seasons, two of them are in back-to-back years in Dickert’s first two seasons.

After Dickert called Saturday’s game a special performance, he was quick to point out that it is back to the usual schedule with a full-pads practice on Tuesday (as decided by the team’s leadership committee), as they get ready to travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Saturday.

We will have more postgame coverage of Wake’s win over SMU on Sunday.

Main Image: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images