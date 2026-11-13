Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-3 ACC) returns home to Lane Stadium on Saturday night for the second-to-last time this season to take on visiting Stanford (4-5, 2-4 ACC). The matchup is Virginia Tech’s third all-time meeting against the Cardinal, and the second since joining the ACC. The previous two meetings came in the January 2011 Orange Bowl (a 40-12 win by the Andrew Luck-led Cardinal) and in 2024 (a 31-7 win for Virginia Tech in Palo Alto). This is Stanford’s inaugural trip to Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech Will Try to Avenge the SMU Debacle

Coming off a bye last Friday night, the Hokies laid an egg on the road against SMU, allowing 569 yards of offense and 51 points to the Mustangs in the defense’s worst outing of the season. Virginia Tech no-showed on that side of the football, which was perhaps a combination of poor focus, poor prep by the coaching staff, and meeting the best offense and quarterback on the schedule to date. SMU scored on its first EIGHT (yes, you read that right) offensive possessions of the game, and Virginia Tech’s offense could not pick up the slack for the defense’s brutal showing. The result was an uncompetitive 23-point loss, which represents the worst showing of James Franklin’s short tenure thus far.

Tech will look to bounce back against an opponent that is more aligned to its current weight class, as the Hokies try to notch their seventh win of the season. A victory would mark the first time that Virginia Tech has eclipsed the seven-win mark in the regular season since 2019, which is hard to believe.

Three Keys for Virginia Tech to Bounce Back Against Stanford

Pressure, Pressure, Pressure

Virginia Tech played on its heels defensively last week, only blitzing Kevin Jennings on four of his 32 drop-back passes. The Hokies played scared of what Jennings could do if the pass rush didn’t get home, and they paid for it dearly by sitting back and allowing the veteran to pick the porous secondary apart.

You know what helps a bad secondary? A good pass rush.

Virginia Tech has exhibited the ability to pressure the opposing quarterback all season long, which made the game plan against SMU all the more puzzling. The good news for the Hokies is that they’re playing a middle-of-the-road offensive line this week that should allow the team’s defensive front to create havoc as they’ve done for most of the season.

And it will be to the team’s benefit to pressure Stanford quarterback Davis Warren. Warren’s numbers are much worse with a hand in his face than when he is playing from a clean pocket. According to Pro Football Focus, Warren is completing 65% of his passes for 1,611 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions when playing from a clean pocket this season. When under pressure, his numbers are significantly worse. When facing a pass rush, he has completed just 47.8% of his passes for 592 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.

If Virginia Tech sits on its heels defensively, the story on Saturday will be much of the same as the one a week ago. Stanford is not as good as SMU, but Warren has the ability to pick the Virginia Tech secondary apart.

Build on the Running Game Success Against SMU

The Virginia Tech offense has been much improved in 2026, but the one area of the offense that has been more inconsistent than a season ago is the running game. The Hokies have had their moments in the running game, but have struggled to consistently put things together on the ground throughout the season. As a result, they’ve had to lean heavily on quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and the passing game to keep the offense afloat. That’s been a fine strategy because Grunkemeyer has been so good, but they’ve struggled to keep him upright in games where he has to throw the football more than anticipated.

Stanford’s defense stinks.

The Cardinal have the worst scoring defense in the Power 4, allowing 37.33 points per game. Not only is that statistic the worst among power conferences, but it ranks No. 136 out of 138 teams in the FBS. When it comes to total defense, Stanford’s defense is second-worst in the P4 to West Virginia, but still ranks just 135th nationally. Against the run, the Cardinal are allowing 199.7 yards per game, which is 127th in the FBS.

If the Hokies can’t consistently run the ball against Stanford, it will say more about Virginia Tech than it does about the Cardinal. The Hokies ran for 4.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns last week in the loss to SMU, but a poor game script kept the offense from running the ball more, as Tech was playing from behind the entire game. Tech will try to capitalize this week against a bad defense.

Play From Ahead and Keep the Home Crowd Engaged

Virginia Tech has one of the loudest venues in college football, especially when playing night games at Lane Stadium. It will be imperative that the Hokies play from ahead to keep the crowd engaged in the program’s second-to-last home game of the 2026 season. The home field advantage is particularly notable heading into this week’s contest when considering the struggles that Stanford has had away from Palo Alto. The Cardinal are winless in four road games this season against Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville and have been outscored 202-41. Stanford has given up 50+ points in three of the four contests, and has only eclipsed double-digits on the scoreboard once in their four road games this year.

There’s a good argument to make that Virginia Tech is the worst of the five teams that Stanford has played away from home so far. But there’s also an argument to be made that this will be the loudest road atmosphere the Cardinal have faced all season.

Score early, play from ahead, and use the raucous home atmosphere in front of a sellout crowd to your advantage.

Main Image: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images