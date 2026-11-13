Penn State has its first shot at becoming bowl-eligible this weekend against Minnesota. Most fans probably would have liked to see the Nittany Lions reach six wins well before mid-November, but alas. The Golden Gophers enter this contest with losses in three of their last four games. Those defeats came at the hands of No. 8 UCLA, No. 4 Indiana, and Purdue, while the win was over No. 15 Iowa. Penn State is currently riding a two-game winning streak after last week’s road victory against Washington. Here are three ways the Nittany Lions can extend that streak to three games and reach bowl eligibility.
Penn State vs. Minnesota: Three Keys to Victory
No More Second-Half Collapses
Penn State’s offense started last week red-hot, scoring 28 points in the first half. Then the offense was shut out for the rest of the game, and the defense allowed 19 unanswered points. It wasn’t a total collapse, however. An impressive seven-minute final drive sealed the 28-25 win for the Nittany Lions. This wasn’t the first time that Penn State had allowed a comeback, though. The season’s first loss to Wisconsin saw a 17-0 lead in the second quarter turn into a 24-20 defeat. Slow second-half play has been a persistent problem for Penn State, and head coach Matt Campbell is well aware of that issue. “It’s a real problem,” Campbell said in Tuesday’s press conference. “I’ll be honest with you. I think there are times where it’s a mental maturity piece of it, in my opinion, that you’re up in some of those games, and it’s like a mental relapse. We’ve got to figure it out.” Campbell shared that an internal study found that 92% of one-score games are determined by which team wins the third quarter. Penn State has not done that often in Big Ten play this season. As Campbell accurately pointed out, the Nittany Lions have been outscored 42-9 in the third quarter against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has outscored a conference opponent in the third quarter only once this season (Purdue), has been outscored by four (Washington, Michigan, USC and Northwestern), and has tied 3-3 with Wisconsin. In all, Penn State has been outscored 84-40 in the second half of Big Ten games. “It’s an area that we have to demand a pathway forward,” Campbell said. “Whether that’s we’ve got to do a better job at halftime, whether we have to have better schematic plans coming out of the second half, or we have to do a better job mentally getting our guys ready to go play the second half. Whatever those things are, I think it’s fair to shoot holes in all of it because it’s not getting done. We have to be better.”
Make Minnesota Air It Out
Perhaps the most consistent position group on this Penn State team has been the secondary. Penn State currently has the best pass defense of all Power 4 programs and is the top of the nation in yards per reception allowed. The pass defense has been elite, and it must continue this week. Like Washington, Minnesota doesn’t have a run game to lean on. The Golden Gophers average 98.6 rushing yards per game, which is the seventh-worst in the FBS. The key here is to get Minnesota down early and force Drake Lindsey to win the game with his arm. Lindsey is having a solid season passing with nearly 1,800 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. But his splits in games that Minnesota has won versus games it has lost are notable. In games Minnesota has won, Lindsey has completed 65% of his passes (average of 27.0 pass attempts per game) for 945 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. In games Minnesota has lost, Lindsey has completed 57.1% of his passes (averaging 40.3 pass attempts per game) for 852 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. This plays right into Penn State’s strength defensively. The more Lindsey throws, the less effective he becomes. As long as Minnesota doesn’t break off big runs against Penn State’s 83rd-ranked run defense, the Nittany Lions should be able to win comfortably if the Golden Gophers resort to a pass-heavy game plan.
Keep Up the Explosive Plays
Last week’s win featured 12 explosive plays from Penn State’s offense, which was the second-most the unit has produced all year. Nearly 74% of Penn State’s yardage output came from big plays. The biggest beneficiary of the explosive offense was wide receiver Chase Sowell, who produced his second consecutive 100-yard game. His biggest plays were a 45-yard touchdown pass he hauled in through double coverage and a 36-yard one-handed catch near the sideline. But the real test against Minnesota will be if Penn State can be as explosive in the ground game. The Nittany Lions pealed off seven explosive runs against Washington, which was impressive considering they only had seven explosive runs across their five previous games. Carson Hansen had his best performance of the season with 119 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Hansen was able to get loose a few times, with five runs going for 10+ yards. Cam Wallace, the star back against Purdue, only ran seven times last week, but managed to hit on a 46-yard touchdown run. Minnesota’s defense has been susceptible to big plays in the air and on the ground, allowing 19 plays of 30+ yards this season (88th in FBS). In last week’s loss to UCLA, the Bruins had 12 explosive plays (six passing and six rushing), accounting for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach hit on two 75-yard passing touchdowns to receiver Aidan Mizell. Main Photo: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images