| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Tony Siracusa, CFB Managing Editor

Two teams with several similarities are set to face off, and we have it all covered in the LSU vs. Texas preview. The Tigers and Longhorns are both big brands with polarizing coaches and a wealth of resources. Head coaches Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian have coached together at USC and Alabama and are respected as some of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. These are talented yet inconsistent teams, but the biggest difference is that Texas has proven it can beat good teams.

As this unpredictable regular season frenetically comes to an end, both teams still have a lot at stake. It doesn’t appear to be a stretch for the College Football Playoff Committee to put a three-loss team in the playoffs for the first time since its inception. Texas would obviously like to avoid leaving its fate at the mercy of the committee, while LSU is trying to stay alive. Tensions will be high when the Longhorns invade Tiger Stadium.

LSU vs. Texas Preview

Finish What You Started

The LSU offense marched up and down the field seemingly at will against Alabama, but its inability to finish drives led to the Tigers’ downfall. It won’t get any easier for LSU to score this week against Texas, which holds the 10th-ranked total defense in the country. The Longhorns’ highly respected unit will get a boost with the return of Colin Simmons from injury.

This aggressive defense isn’t a welcome sight for an LSU team that tends to get questionable quarterback play at times. Thanks to pressure from players like Simmons and smothering man-to-man coverage from cornerback Bo Mascoe, Texas routinely makes quarterbacks inefficient. Two of the better passers in the SEC, Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss, combined for three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 50% of their passes against Texas.

The first key for Sam Leavitt to avoid a similar fate is balance in the LSU offense. A high-volume passing game is not a formula for success. We think the Tigers have overcomplicated things in key situations, so it’s important for the staff to simply allow the best players to make plays. Target Trey’Dez Green in the red zone. Take points when available. But in the end, Leavitt must execute at a higher level when the pressure is on. For the Tigers to execute the offense must be aware of Rasheem Biles at all times, as the versatile linebacker can change the game at any point in the Longhorns’ favor.

Roping the ‘Horns

LSU is also expecting to get key personnel back defensively. Star linebacker Whit Weeks was listed as questionable while edge defender Gabe Reliford is probable to return Saturday. The Tigers will need all hands on deck to stop this talented Texas offense. The production hasn’t always been dominant from the Longhorns, but the talent is obvious.

Sarkisian has recently made subtle changes to take pressure off Arch Manning in the passing game. Quick passes have combined with a heavier dose of screens to make Manning’s life easier. The short game could become even more effective with the return of go-to receiver Cam Coleman.

Texas has a potential game changer at running back with Raleek Brown, which is even more of a reason that LSU must put the game in the hands of Manning. While he’s played well lately with six touchdowns in the past two games, the success was against Mississippi State and Missouri. The Bulldogs and Tigers have the 122nd and 106th ranked passing defenses, respectively. Manning’s internal clock is a tick slow at times sensing the rush, and LSU has an athletic advantage with its defensive line.

What to Expect

There’s no need to sugarcoat this LSU vs. Texas preview; Last Word doesn’t trust either one of these quarterbacks to play a mistake-free game. So, the game will come down to who can minimize the mistakes and which supporting cast makes the game easier to manage.

The defenses will keep this game close and low scoring, and we’re expecting a one-possession game for the most part. With their backs against the wall, it’s slightly more likely that the Tigers’ run game and defense can provide the necessary support with the help of the home crowd. LSU’s red zone issues won’t resolve themselves without adjustments from the staff, but look for the defense to make the deciding plays in an LSU win.

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