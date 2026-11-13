| Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Tony Siracusa, CFB Managing Editor

With a big issue now behind them, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons need to have all eyes on Texas. The Deacs have three games left and a shot at the ACC’s last championship game in their crosshairs. The journey starts Saturday in Dallas against SMU. The Mustangs are hovering right behind Wake in the race for a spot in the ACC title game.

Wake Forest Preparing for SMU

First Issue Down

No player will openly admit it was a distraction. But head coach Jake Dickert’s name has been getting thrown around for every current or potential head coaching opening across the country for weeks now.

There was a well-covered discrepancy between what Wake Forest is spending on its football operations, salaries included, and where Dickert thought the program should be to be competitive. The bottom third of the ACC in spending was not the spot for him.

But on Thursday, the school announced a multi-year contract extension for Dickert as part of a bigger spending initiative on the program. While the terms will not be disclosed because of Wake being a private school, sources tell Last Word the number will be a significant increase over the number currently being spent. The number has been confirmed to Last Word by multiple sources but will not be published here. But we can say there is also plenty of money to take care of Gio Lopez’s Skittles habit with the purple bags on the sidelines during the game.

Hunkering Down

That puts all focus on the game. Last year’s matchup against SMU was a thriller in Winston-Salem. Connor Calvert hit a 50-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give the Deacs a 13-12 win. SMU finished last season at 6-2 in ACC play and 9-4 overall. Wake was also 9-4 overall with a 4-4 conference record.

The circumstances are much more closely woven now. Miami is sitting on top of the ACC, and the Hurricanes have a tough game at home against Duke on Saturday. Wake is just a game behind the Canes, and SMU is tied for third with Louisville. There is a lot that is going to happen in a few short weeks.

The Mustangs’ Primary Horse

One of the big differences between last year’s game and Saturday is SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. Last year, he was hobbled by a bad ankle. This year, he seems fit and ready to go. He has thrown for more than 2,700 yards already with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 132 yards and a couple more touchdowns.

“This kid’s got confidence in the way he plays. And he’s got great playmakers around him at every level,” Dickert said earlier this week. “He’s the catalyst. He’s the driver. He’s the one pushing the gas pedal.”

Drawing the Line

The matchup of Jennings against the Wake Forest defense is intriguing. Particularly where the defensive line is concerned. It is the foundation of Wake’s defense, but Jennings is as elusive as any quarterback that the Deacs have faced this season. “This is going to be as well-coached and sound of a defense as we have played this year, maybe even since we’ve been here,” SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said of Wake Forest this week (and he is in year five in Dallas, to complete that reference). “They do a nice job of playing to their strengths and covering up their weaknesses, and they make you earn everything.”

That assessment of Wake’s defense was echoed by Dickert on Wednesday. “It’s a huge compliment,” Dickert said when told of Lashlee’s praise. “I actually believe it’s true. Our coaches are elite. Our scheme is elite. To his comment, I think we know who we are better than most people.” Lashlee actually said the exact same thing about Wake. We just had not told Dickert about that part. So, the agreement seems to be real.

One thing where they disagree? Lashlee said he thinks Dickert should be getting national coach of the year recognition. Dickert laughed. “Yeah, that’s poison. He’s just trying to poison my mind. I don’t need to hear that. Take that back, Rhett.”

Gio’s Return

Wake will be welcoming back starting quarterback Gio Lopez. He sat out the win over Merrimack last week with a right knee injury suffered the week prior against Virginia. Dickert said Lopez went through some workouts before the game last Saturday and looked better.

When we spoke with Dickert on Wednesday, he was confident in Lopez’s physical rehab. “He has looked phenomenal through the first few days,” he said. “I feel like he’s going to be able to play the way he’s capable of playing in every facet.”

The Ranking

Predictably, Dickert did not watch the second College Football Playoff ranking show on Tuesday night. He did not watch the first one either. It’s not that he’s superstitious or anything. He truly believes it is a diversion from staying focused on the task at hand. He also said there was a 10-year-old birthday party at his house on Tuesday night (no school the next day). We asked what the 10-year-olds thought of the rankings. “They were fired up. I guess we moved up a little bit, which obviously is a positive thing.” Dickert said the birthday celebrants then returned to their own game of football outside.

The Energy

Dickert has expressed frustration with what he deemed a lower energy level on the team over consecutive Wednesdays. But this last Wednesday, just two days ago, he liked what he saw. “These guys know what time it is,” he said. “They know what this game is. They know what we’ve got to do on the road.” Dickert said this time of year the team does not have the same amount of reps at practice that it does in the first couple of weeks of the season. That means the players need to understand they have to get more out of what is there.

The Path

It’s a well-worn cliché, but Wake Forest controls its own destiny. Win out, and you are guaranteed a spot in the conference championship game in December. Lose any of the three remaining games, and you are counting on a whole lot of other dominoes to fall.

Main Image: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

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