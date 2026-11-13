Penn State, like almost every other college football team, has experienced multiple roster changes over the last nine games. Whether it’s due to injuries, starters underperforming, or backups demanding playing time, several depth players have started to step up for the Nittany Lions.
Five Depth Players Stepping Up for Penn State
Ibn McDaniels
Syracuse transfer Ibn McDaniels has entered the spotlight over the last two games after a strong bye week. The redshirt sophomore has played 30 snaps at corner, allowing just one catch for six yards on five targets and has recorded his first-career interception during that span. “To be honest with you, I think the guy that’s been the surprise of our whole team on defense has been Ibn,” head coach Matt Campbell said on Tuesday. “That guy has played as good as anybody the last two weeks. The play he makes in a critical moment in the football game on Saturday is unbelievable.” McDaniel’s interception came off the only target he faced in the 28-25 win over Washington. The turnover, which occurred two plays into the fourth quarter, didn’t lead to a Penn State touchdown, but it eliminated a scoring opportunity for the Huskies in the midst of their second-half comeback. To quarterback Rocco Becht, the biggest advantage McDaniels has in coverage is his range. “I think for him, just his ability to have so much length and speed at that position is huge,” Becht said. “I think you’veseen the pick on Saturday and the plays that he was making against Purdue. He’s just so lengthy at that position that it’s hard for quarterbacks to get the ball over top of him or for receivers to get around him.”
Garrett Sexton
Starting left tackle Malachi Goodman has been “dinged-up,” Campbell announced after Saturday’s win, and only played 35 snaps. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Sexton replaced Goodman in the second half and played the last 30 offensive snaps. “I thought he went in and did his job,” Becht said. “I thought he did a great job on the back end, on the back side of me, inpass pro and in run protection. That guy’s going to continue to get better. That was just a little stint of action that he was able to get in real play, and I think he did a tremendous job.” Those 30 snaps were the most that Sexton has received in any game through his two and a half seasons with the Nittany Lions. And the moment wasn’t too big for him. “Sexton’s in there every morning, early, late at night, working on his craft,” said starting right guard Cooper Cousins. “He’s a film junkie. He’s always in the offensive line room watching film. I’m always with him watching film. He’s always working after practice and constantly grinding. I think that’s why, when he went out there and it was his turn to go and hold it down on the left side, he held it down to the best of his ability, and he did a good job and a phenomenal job.”
Ty Blanding
Ty Blanding’s role has progressively increased over his four-year playing career at Penn State. Blanding recorded his first-career start earlier this season against Michigan, and has been one of the Nittany Lions’ highest-graded defenders in the last two games, according to Pro Football Focus. The area where Blanding really stood out has been on third down. “We feel like he’s done a good job with his interior in pass rush, so he probably brings the most juice as far as all those defensive tackles,” said defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn on Tuesday. Blanding’s first sack of the season came in last week’s win over Washington on, you guessed it, third down. The Huskies were at the Penn State 13-yard line, and Blanding pushed them back eight yards, with some help from Yvan Kemajou, who made first contact on quarterback Demond Williams Jr. At 6′-foot-1″ and 301 pounds, Blanding screams defensive tackle. But actually, he can play outside, too. In fact, he’s taken 24 of his 120 total snaps lined up either head-on or on the outside against an offensive tackle. “There’s been times, just based off of the type of offensive line we’re playing, the type of tight ends, what personnel groups, where he’s agile enough to where we’ve played him at end, just because we wanted to have a more stout edge,” Lynn said. “He’s done an outstanding job with that. If he keeps on practicing the way he’s been, his role will continue to increase.”
Amarion Jackson
True freshman receiver Amarion Jackson received the most playing time of the season against Purdue nearly two weeks ago when Chase Sowell and Koby Howard were each ruled out hours before kickoff. Jackson played 63 snaps and caught two passes for 31 yards in the win. It’s not exactly an eye-popping stat line, but his biggest contributions came on plays that the stat sheet doesn’t show. “Every big run that happened on Saturday night was because of his blocks,” Campbell said during the Penn State Coaches Show on Nov. 3. “He was dynamic in terms of physicality at the block point. I think the maturity to be able to do that as a freshman in this league against some of those safeties, it was exceptional.” Perhaps Jackson’s best block came early in the first quarter when his hit on Purdue safety John Slaughter opened the field for Carson Hansen’s longest run of the season: 42 yards. Jackson’s snaps dropped to just six plays last week against the Huskies because of Sowell’s return. But that hasn’t changed his attitude, according to Becht. “That guy continues to do his job day in and day out in practice,” Becht said. “He continues to ask questions, and he’s a guy that’s always going to Chase, going to Brett, going to Kobe, and trying to get work from them, trying to learn from them. He’s just a guy that’s building up all this knowledge where he’s going to be able to be so successful in the coming future.”
Jackson Ford
Jackson Ford, another true freshman, made his Big Ten debut last week. Ford is best known as being one of only two signees to Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class on last year’s early signing day. The former four-star has only seen the field 25 times this season and has two tackles, but his involvement could increase to help bolster Penn State’s struggling pass rush. “He’s been practicing well, but it felt like over that bye, he kind of took a step,” Lynn said. “He’s behind some older guys, but guys that are doing it the right way in practice, we’re trying to find ways and carve roles for them on game day. Some games might be bigger than others, but he’s a guy that, each week, as long as he’s practicing the way that he’s been, we want to try to get him some experience.” Main Photo: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images