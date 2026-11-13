Washington will make its third trip to the Midwest this season for its Week 11 game at Michigan State. The long trips have actually favored the Husky defense, which has played at its best in its games at Purdue and at Nebraska. Not only are those Washington’s only two conference wins this season, but each one of those games started with forced turnovers by the defense. At Purdue, the Husky defense forced a turnover on downs on the Boilermakers’ first drive. And at Nebraska, it started with two straight interceptions to begin the game.

UW Defense at Michigan State

The way Washington’s defense gets off the bus has dictated the direction of every conference game this season. It has looked good on the road, but at home it’s been a very different story.

Contrasting Performances

Washington allowed 21 first-half points to Minnesota, 27 first-half points to Iowa, and 28 first-half points last week against Penn State. Explosive plays were also a problem in those three losses. Minnesota had 10, Iowa had 15, and Penn State had 10 in the first half alone before ending with 12 on the day.

“I think there’s just lapses in focus,” Walters said of his defense’s inconsistent performances in conference play. “Lapses in dominating your responsibility. Again, you go back to the film and you coach it and you preach it and you practice it, you harp on it. And ultimately, it’s my responsibility to make sure that they execute it on game days consistently.”

Walters asked the question to his players in the week following the Penn State game as well. “On Sunday when we met as a unit just to ask them like, ‘Why do you think we’re starting slow at home? Why do you think it takes a minute to get into the game?’ And I’m reflectively looking at myself as well. Like, what can I do to get them settled?”

Confines of the Scheme

“Some of the guys’ answers was, we’re pressing too much at home. We want to make plays,” Walters explained. But the defensive coordinator maintained, “If you’re playing sound defense, you only got to make the plays that you’re supposed to make within the confines of the scheme. And if you are in a position to make those plays, you’ll be productive.” When you evaluate the way that Washington played on the road in its two conference wins, it was a group that very much executed its responsibilities at all levels of the defense, and it translated.

One of the biggest differences was Washington’s elimination of allowing consistent explosive plays. It allowed just five explosive plays to Purdue on 68 snaps. It held the prolific Fame Ijeboi to just 19 rushing yards at running back, while stopping 17 of the Boilermakers’ 24 runs for two yards or less (71%). It held Purdue to just 17 first-half points, but seven of those came after a Washington muffed punt for a short field.

Two weeks later in Lincoln, after starting with back-to-back interceptions, Washington held Nebraska to just five explosive plays on 73 offensive snaps and 41% of the Cornhuskers’ runs were stopped for gains of two yards or less. The Huskies held Nebraska to just seven first-half points, and 10 total points (tied for its fewest points allowed all season). At Michigan State this weekend, a similar start defensively will be paramount. And it begins by playing within the confines of players’ assignments.

Michigan State Offense

The Michigan State offense ranks last in the Big Ten and 135th nationally in total offense. The group averages just 292 yards per game and just 19 points per game. Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has been pressured 92 times this year (fourth most in the Big Ten) and has taken 21 sacks (second-most in the Big Ten). The Spartan offense has produced just 21 plays of 20-plus yards this season, which is the fewest in the nation. It’s not an explosive offense, and it’s a group that struggles to move the football down the field, ranking 91st in available yards percentage (42.4%).

For the Husky defense, this shapes up as a game where it can produce another fast start defensively. On paper, Michigan State has struggled in a lot of ways. But last week, the Spartans reclaimed the Paul Bunyan Trophy with a road win at Michigan.

“I saw them go to the Big House and win a ballgame,” Walters said this week. “That is something that is extremely hard to do. I’ve played against Michigan at their place as a coach now maybe three times, and it’s a hard place to go in… That tells you a little bit about their mental makeup.”

Ryan Walters’ Outlook

“I got a lot of respect and know Coach Fitz. He’s gonna have his teams play hard, play tough, play physical. There’s never gonna be a quit in them at all. And you see that on tape, they are hard-nosed… You got to make big body tackles and have your eyes in the right spot for when they play action and get out of the pocket on some of their boot game. So we’ll have our hands full just like we do every Big Ten game, especially in November.”

Prediction

Washington – 24

Michigan State – 16

Main Image: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

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