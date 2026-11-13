Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Drew Crabtree

Things are getting squirrelly in college football’s best conference (we can keep saying that until a team from another conference wins a title. Don’t like it, take it up with the SEC). At the top, we still have two basketball powers ready to finish the 2026 season strong. However, there are some interesting developments midway down the standings as some previous heavy hitters are legitimately spiraling.

Only three games remain before this year’s Big Ten Championship. Nobody has claimed a spot yet, but we are getting much, much closer.

The Big Ten CFP Picture Heading Into Week 11

Locks

N/A

One more week. One more win. They’re so close.

Contenders

#4 UCLA (9-0, 6-0)

Remember the last time UCLA reached the top four in the CFP poll? Of course you don’t; it’s never happened! The last time the Bruins were ranked in the top four was in 2001. The last time UCLA won nine games in a season was 2022. It has never won 11 games in a season; could that record fall?

The Bruins may not be the sexiest team out there. With the 32nd-ranked scoring offense and the eighth-best scoring defense, they get the job done. As a result, Bob Chesney signed a massive contract extension in year one of his tenure.

One more win. If UCLA hits 10-0, we are comfortable slotting them into the Locks conversation. It’s on the Bruins to not make us look bad from there…

#9 Indiana (8-1, 5-1)

Which number is larger: the spots Indiana dropped (in the AP Poll) after losing to Ohio State or the spots Indiana dropped (in the CFP Poll) after being idle?

Indiana dropped from five to six after losing to Ohio State by a toenail. Meanwhile, despite not playing a game last week, the Hoosiers were dropped from fourth to ninth in the CFP Poll. Explain that, scientists!

Either way, Indiana will have its shot to prove it still belongs. This week will be tough, but 10-2 may be the floor for this Indiana team, which should be good enough to get in despite a lack of a marquee win (assuming USC wins this week). Of course, a win this weekend would put the Hoosiers one win away from Lock status.

#15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

Speaking of contenders with no marquee wins, the Iowa Hawkeyes have found themselves just outside the CFP with three games to go and plenty of chaos left to be sewn.

Those three games are against three programs floundering. Of course, that loss to Minnesota a few weeks ago looks more and more odd as time goes on.

Iowa is going to need to win out to get into the conversation. It won’t have a win to hang its hat on, but 10-2 in a Power 4 conference might just be enough. Whether or not it deserves to be is another discussion.

Win And You’re In

#18 USC (7-2, 4-2)

We are going to do things a little differently this week and skip over one program to get to USC. Don’t worry, the 16th-ranked team in the latest CFP will have its day.

When USC lost to Wisconsin, our finger was hovering over the Eliminate button. We refrained because at that point, the schedule allowed for a revival. Well, after legitimately demolishing Ohio State on Halloween, USC is certainly in the running.

Now, it’s not going to get any easier. In the final three weeks, road trips to Indiana and UCLA await. If USC wins out, we are not only looking at the Trojans making the CFP, but they’ll have a shot at a rematch with UCLA in Indianapolis for the Big Ten. Of course, there may need to be a little chaos for that to happen, as there are six Big Ten teams with two conference losses (seven if you count Indiana if USC wins)

95% Eliminated

#20 Ohio State (6-3, 4-2)

“If you have the brand and fewer than three losses on the year, you’re in…Teams like Alabama and Ohio State will never miss another CFP.” Way back on September 20, 2022, this author penned a piece for LWOSports (another department under the Last Word on Sports umbrella) and foretold how the 12-team playoff would provide serious plot armor for the biggest brands.

While OSU may miss this year with three losses, the fact that it is anywhere close is a testament to the program’s recession-proof foundation. Despite back-to-back ugly losses, Ohio State isn’t out of the running. It’ll take a lot. Namely, chaos in front of it in the Big Ten standings. But, even then, it’s not too crazy. Win out, win the Big Ten, make the CFP. Easy peasy, right?

Well, if this iteration of the Buckeyes is any indication, it’s not going to be easy. Even if Ohio State wins out against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan, three “Eliminated” teams, there is no guarantee.

And, no, Ohio State shouldn’t opt out of a bowl if it misses the CFP. That’s soft.

“Thump, Thump, Thump.”

#16 Oregon (6-3, 4-2)

“Villains!” I shrieked, “Dissemble no more! I admit the deed! — tear up the planks! — here, here! — it is the beating of his hideous heart!”

…is that the sound of a previously-declared dead Duck pounding on the coffin lid to be let out? No, that can’t be.

Oregon was previously eliminated, but after coming into Columbus and demoralizing the Buckeyes in a game that cleared out the stands faster than any game in recent memory, the Ducks are right back in the thick of things.

The issue is that the remaining schedule is weak. Michigan, at Michigan State, and Washington are all that’s left to bolster a CFP resume. We will have to see if destroying USC and Ohio State (both on the road) and a close loss to UCLA will outweigh the weird loss to Illinois.

Eliminated

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2)

Illinois (6-3, 4-2)

Northwestern (6-3, 3-3)

Minnesota (5-4, 3-3)

Penn State (5-4, 2-4)

Washington (5-4, 2-4)

Michigan (5-4, 2-4)

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4)

Purdue (3-6, 2-4)

Rutgers (2-7, 1-5)

Maryland (3-6, 1-5)

Michigan State (3-6, 1-5)

Full Big Ten Week 11 Schedule

Illinois at #4 UCLA (Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Northwestern at #20 Ohio State (12:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Wisconsin at Maryland (12:00 p.m. ET, FS1)

Nebraska at Rutgers (12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

#18 USC at #9 Indiana (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michigan at #16 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Washington at Michigan State (4:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

Minnesota at Penn State (7:00 p.m. ET, FS1)

Purdue at #15 Iowa (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

More Big Ten Content

Main Image: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images