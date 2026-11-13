Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jeremiah Cooper (4) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at West Shore Ho… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Kate Pearson Halyburton, Editor

Penn State vs. Minnesota: Preview, Injuries, and Prediction. Penn State is starting to turn a corner. The second half of last week’s 28-25 road win over Washington was not ideal, but the first half was perhaps the best the Nittany Lions have looked all season.

Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium this week searching for its third consecutive win. Minnesota is making its return to Happy Valley for the first time since 2022. The Golden Gophers are coming off two t0p-10 losses to No. 4 Indiana (23-16 in overtime) and No. 8 UCLA (34-20).

Game: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) @ Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) @ Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) History: 11-6 (Penn State)

11-6 (Penn State) Last Meeting: 26-25, Penn State (2024)

26-25, Penn State (2024) Date and Time: Saturday November 14th at 7 p.m. (EST)

Saturday November 14th at 7 p.m. (EST) Location: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pa.

West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pa. TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: 99.5 FM | 103.7 FM | 1450 AM | SiriusXM 85, 266, 976, XM App

99.5 FM | 103.7 FM | 1450 AM | SiriusXM 85, 266, 976, XM App Odds: Penn State -8.5 | O/U: 41.5

Penn State vs. Minnesota Preview

Injuries, Preview & Prediction

This will be the 18th-ever battle between Penn State and Minnesota. The last meeting was in 2024, when the No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions escaped Minneapolis with a narrow 26-25 win. Minnesota last beat Penn State 31-26 in 2019, and its last win at Beaver Stadium came in 2003.

More Koby Howard Injury News

Koby Howard will miss a seventh consecutive game this season, and his expected return is unknown. Head coach Matt Campbell announced Tuesday that Howard’s return has been in a “pause state” since late last week, before the Washington game. Campbell reiterated that the goal is to have Howard back when he is 100%, but he does not appear to be near that mark just yet. As for the rest of the availability report, starting left tackle Malachi Goodman was listed as probable. Goodman was replaced in the second half of last week’s win by backup redshirt sophomore Garrett Sexton. Campbell said after the game that Goodman had been “dinged up” and was not at full strength.

As for Minnesota, top corner John Nestor was listed as questionable, as were starting defensive tackles Theorin Randle and Riley Sunram, and tight ends Pierce Walsh and Julian Johnson.

Scouting the Golden Golphers

Minnesota went 1-2 against the toughest stretch of its 2026 schedule against No. 15 Iowa, No. 4 Indiana and No. 8 UCLA in consecutive weeks. The 14-point loss to UCLA and the seven-point loss in overtime to Indiana were narrow, competitive defeats to the top two-ranked Big Ten teams. The 13-10 win over Iowa was also an impressive upset against a Hawkeyes team whose only loss at that point was to No. 5 Ohio State.

But the real head-scratcher on the Golden Gophers’ schedule is the 41-13 loss to 3-3 Purdue, a team Penn State beat handily.

So, which Minnesota team will show up against Penn State? The one that took the Hoosiers to the brink, or the one that was routed by a Boilermakers team that hasn’t won a game since hosting the Golden Gophers?

Minnesota doesn’t stand out much statistically, aside from ranking in the top 15 nationally in red-zone percentage and forced turnovers. The Golden Gophers’ offense struggles to run the ball, averaging 98.6 yards per game (132nd in FBS), and struggles in total offense, averaging 307.6 yards per game (128th) and on third downs, covering 31.5% of the time (129th). Meanwhile, Penn State continues to struggle defensively with getting into the backfield. The Nittany Lions have only 11 sacks this season (120th in FBS) and 39 tackles for loss (113th). The pass defense continues to be exceptional, however, still the best among Power 4 teams and third nationally. Penn State also allows an average of 297.3 yards per game (19th), has forced 14 turnovers (25th), and has only given up seven turnovers (18th).

Expect the weather to play a role in this game, with temperatures forecast to be in the mid-30s at kickoff with a slight chance of snow.

Prediction

Penn State 27, Minnesota 20

Main Photo: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

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