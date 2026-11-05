Penn State vs. Washington: Preview, Injuries & Prediction

Penn State notched its first conference win of the season in last week’s 31-17 victory over Purdue. Now, the Nittany Lions look to make it two in a row against the Washington Huskies.

Washington enters this matchup at 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) and is coming off two straight wins against Purdue and Nebraska. The Huskies were in the midst of a three-game losing streak before the victory over the Boilermakers nearly a month ago.

Game: Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) @ Washington Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) @ Washington Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) History: 4-0 (Penn State)

4-0 (Penn State) Last Meeting: 35-6, Penn State (2024)

35-6, Penn State (2024) Time: 3:30 p.m. (EST)

3:30 p.m. (EST) Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium | Seattle, Wash.

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium | Seattle, Wash. TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: 99.5 FM | 103.7 FM | 1450 AM | SiriusXM 175, 263, 973, XM App

99.5 FM | 103.7 FM | 1450 AM | SiriusXM 175, 263, 973, XM App Odds: Washington -2.5 | O/U: 44.5

Penn State vs. Washington Preview

Injuries, Preview & Prediction

This is only the fifth meeting between Penn State and Washington all-time. The Huskies have yet to beat the Nittany Lions, but will that change on Saturday?

This series dates back to 1921 when Penn State went to Seattle and won 21-7. The next meeting wasn’t until 1983, when Penn State beat Washington 13-10 in the Aloha Bowl. The two recent meetings saw Penn State win 35-28 in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, then 35-6 in the 2024 White Out Game.

Important Koby Howard, Chase Sowell Injury Update

Penn State’s top two wide receivers, Koby Howard and Chase Sowell, were notably ruled out before last Saturday’s win. Head coach Matt Campbell provided updates on each of their statuses on Wednesday.

It seems like Sowell will return against Washington, but the same can’t be said for Howard, who has been out since Week 4.

“I think he’s a lot closer to being full strength,” Campbell said of Sowell. “ I think why we haven’t played him, to be quite honest with you, is because he hasn’t been at full strength… I want him to be on the field confident and ready to rock and roll.”

As for Howard, Campbell said that he’s still been “very limited” in practice.

“It’s why I keep saying the word questionable, and I think we’ll know a lot more by the time we get through [Thursday’s] practice of what his availability would be,” Campbell said.

The official Wednesday night availability report listed Sowell as probable and Howard as questionable.

Other notable players listed on Penn State’s availability report are starting left tackle Malachi Goodman and defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, both of whom are listed as probable to play.

As for the Huskies, starting edge rusher Ramzak Fruean is listed as probable; starting center Kolt Dieterich and star safety Alex McLaughlin are listed as questionable. Other notables are offensive lineman Deirean Hatchett and linebacker Xe’ree Alexander, who are listed as probable, and offensive lineman Champ Taulealea is listed as questionable.

Scouting the Huskies

Washington’s two recent wins haven’t been pretty by any means. In the 38-26 win over Purdue, the Huskies lost five turnovers, three of which were interceptions thrown by backup quarterback Elijah Brown, who was in for an injured Demond Williams Jr. Brown also threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

The Huskies were trailing Nebraska the whole game until the 1:30 mark of the fourth quarter. The Cornhuskers held onto a 7-3 advantage since the end of the second quarter, but a touchdown drive, followed by a pick-6, put Washington ahead 17-7 in only 15 seconds of game time.

On paper, Washington is similar to Purdue: a top-25 pass game, but a poor ground game, which plays into Penn State’s strengths defensively. The Nittany Lions still boast the third-best pass defense nationally after shutting down Purdue’s Ryan Brown, who had 142 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Penn State’s run defense still ranks in the bottom half of the nation, but the Huskies’ ground game has been one of the worst, ranking fourth-worst nationally at just 95 yards per game.

Another area to watch when Penn State’s defense is on the field is the line of scrimmage. The Nittany Lions earned just their 10th sack of the year last week as the pass rush continues to be an issue. But Washington’s pass protection hasn’t been much better, ranking 132nd out of 138 teams nationwide in sacks allowed with 26. That’s 3.25 sacks per game.

It looks like Williams will reclaim his role as the Huskies’ quarterback this week. He has 1,1495 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three picks in seven games. He’s also Washington’s second-leading rusher with 68 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

If Penn State’s defense can stand strong and if the offense has a similar performance to last week’s win, then the Nittany Lions should be just fine.

The problem is that at least one side of the ball hasn’t shown up in each of Penn State’s Big Ten road losses this season, i.e., the 413 rushing yards allowed against Northwestern, and the three turnovers resulting in 21 points against Michigan.

It’s hard to see everything going right for Penn State on this cross-country trip given the previous Big Ten road trips, despite last week’s win.

Prediction

Washington 24, Penn State 23

Main Image: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

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