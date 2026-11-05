Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Jason Patterson (26) runs the ball against Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryce Cowan (22) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Pr… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Kate Pearson Halyburton, Editor

Tennessee Tries To Spoil Kentucky’s Playoff Hopes

Pretty Lofty Territory

One of the biggest surprises in the 2026 football season has been the Kentucky Wildcats. Picked to finish 14th in the preseason, Will Stein’s club now sits at 7-1 and is tied with Georgia for the top of the SEC. If the season ended today, the Wildcats and Bulldogs, who don’t play this year for the first time since 1956, would meet in the SEC Championship. It would be the first ever trip in what’s likely the final title game. However, to get there, the Cats have to navigate one of the toughest schedules in the country. Their closing slate features three straight ranked matchups and a battle with Louisville, who could be ranked by November 28th. The initial game could be the toughest as a big rival stands in their way. Let’s look at both teams, share some history, and offer a prediction as Tennessee tries to spoil Kentucky’s playoff hopes.Let’s face it, the selection committee got a lot of things wrong with their first picks. However, they got pretty close on one thing: Kentucky being ranked sixth.

Scouting The Vols

Series History

Who Wins On Saturday

We here at Last Word had the Wildcats slotted at number seven, so we weren’t too far off. It’s the 11th time Kentucky’s been ranked in the CFP Top 25 all time and the first time since the 2022 season. In addition, it’s the highest UK has ever been ranked in the CFP. The previous high water mark was ninth in the first rankings back in 2018. You may remember that Mark Stoops’ coached team finished 10-3 and beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. If the playoffs started today, the Wildcats would host Notre Dame in the Kenny Minchey Bowl. A win there would put them against Utah, the projected Big 12 winner, in the quarterfinals, most likely in the Fiesta Bowl. In addition to their high CFP ranking, the Cats currently sit eighth in the most recent AP poll. The last time Kentucky played a game ranked in the top ten was 49 years ago. On November 19th, 1977, the seventh-ranked Kentucky team knocked off Tennessee 21-17 in a game at Commonwealth Stadium. Coached by Fran Curci, that Wildcat squad finished 10-1 and 6-0 in the SEC. However, they were ineligible for the postseason due to probation. On Saturday, they’ll meet that same school, this time in Knoxville. Let’s introduce you to the opponent as Tennessee tries to spoil Kentucky’s playoff hopes.Under coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee enters Saturday with a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 in the SEC. In all honesty, they are a couple of plays away from being undefeated. Like Kentucky, they are coming off a bye week. However, unlike the Cats, they are coming off a 27-24 loss to South Carolina two weeks ago, where they allowed the Gamecocks to score 10 points in the last two minutes. You always think about explosive offensive teams under Heupel, and this year’s team averages 32 points per game. However, they’ve had some issues at quarterback. Faizon Brandon started the first five games of the season before being benched against Auburn on October 3rd. In his place, Heupel turned to George McIntyre. So far, he’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 728 yards. However, he has three interceptions and only two touchdowns. With the struggles under center, the Volunteers have relied heavily on the run. Luckily for them, they have one of the best in the SEC. DeSean Bishop is second in the league with 171 attempts and 971 yards. In addition, he also ranks second with 11 touchdowns. He’s logged over 3o carries in three of the last four games and hit a high water mark of 220 yards in the win over Auburn. On the other side of the ball, the Tennessee defense has been really good. In fact, they rank 15th in the country, allowing only 288 yards per game. They rank 36th against the run and ninth against the pass, giving up 165 yards. Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam is one of the stars with 11.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Ty Redmond and Dejaun Lane lead a really good secondary. Now that we’ve introduced you to the opponent, let’s look at the rivalry as Tennessee tries to spoil Kentucky’s playoff hopes.If you are a Big Orange fan, you’re on the smiling side of the scoreboard. On the other hand, for the BBN, not so much. Saturday marks the 121st time the two schools have met. Overall, Tennessee leads 89 wins to 26 for the Cats, with nine ties. Currently, UT is on a five-game winning streak. Kentucky’s last win came back in Knoxville when they blew out the Vols 34-7. Of course, Tennessee once won 26 straight from 1985-2010 before Kentucky finally broke the streak in 2011, winning 10-7. There’s only one thing left to do, and that’s give a prediction as Tennessee tries to spoil Kentucky’s playoff hopes.Here’s a crazy stat. Tennessee comes into Saturday’s game ranked 16th. Why is that significant? The 16th-ranked team in the AP Poll has lost six straight weeks. The last team to win was Penn State when they beat Temple on September 12th. It’s no stretch to say this is the biggest Kentucky-Tennessee game ever, as the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win by the Wildcats enhances their chances of not only making the SEC title game but the playoff. For the Vols, they’d like nothing more than to knock Kentucky down a notch. Both teams want to run the ball, and both are good at stopping it. Tennessee is third in the league in forcing turnovers while Kentucky leads. Look for a close game that goes down to the wire. The Cats have won three straight SEC road games, but winning in Knoxville is a whole different animal. In the end, the Wildcats’ luck finally runs out as the Volunteers get the win.

Tennessee 27-24

How to Watch

Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Date and Time: Saturday, November 7, 6:15 PM EST

Saturday, November 7, 6:15 PM EST Location: Neyland Stadium- Knoxville, Tennessee (Capacity 101,915)

Neyland Stadium- Knoxville, Tennessee (Capacity 101,915) Television: ESPN

ESPN Spread: Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under at 50.5

Main Photo: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

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