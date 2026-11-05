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American Football
LSU Takes on Alabama: Tigers Look to Stay Hot
By Louis JohnsonKate Pearson Halyburton,4 days ago
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out, emotions are high, and the stakes are higher as LSU takes on Alabama. Both teams enter this weekend as playoff contenders, with two losses and slim margins for error ahead. In arguably the most unpredictable season ever, it’s certainly possible that a three-loss team gets a playoff spot. But the playoff selection committee is just as erratic as the play on the field, so it’s best not to leave your fate in its hands. LSU has looked like one of the best teams in the country lately, but have we seen this movie before? The 2026 version of the Tigers has a pattern of getting two dominant wins against inferior teams before losing to a good team. They have a chance to break that pattern against the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama has impressive wins but hasn’t looked dominant lately with two losses and a pedestrian effort against Texas A&M. We took a deep dive to analyze the best and worst of both teams to project the outcome.
LSU Takes on Alabama
Outclass the UnderclassmanAlabama’s Keelon Russell has been one of the most exciting playmakers in the SEC in his first year as a starter. He’s third in the SEC in passing yards and routinely makes NFL throws to his talented group of wide receivers. The speed and athleticism are apparent when plays break down, but Russell escapes with his eyes downfield more often than he tucks and runs. Unfortunately for the Tide, their lack of a run game is holding the offense back. Alabama has averaged 2.2 yards per carry in its last two games. We don’t expect this to suddenly correct itself against an LSU defense that ranks as the best in the league against the run. We expect the Alabama offense to get Russell more involved as a run threat for a more balanced attack, but the Tigers haven’t allowed quarterbacks to run all season. LSU held Trinidad Chambliss, Marcel Reed, and Byrum Brown to a total of nine rushing yards. If Kalen DeBoer can’t manufacture more of a running game against LSU, it puts a vulnerable Alabama offensive line in too many passing situations against LSU’s dominant pass rush. Tennessee is the only SEC team that has more sacks than LSU.
Don’t Beat Yourself UpThe LSU offense has had its moments all year but exploded recently. Multiple factors have contributed to its success, but most start with the play of Sam Leavitt. Leavitt is second in the SEC in passing yardage, and his chemistry with his receivers and ball security have been critical in allowing this offense to take off. Alabama is stout up front and usually good against the run, so LSU could find it challenging to get going on the ground. Charlie Weis, Jr. needs to be patient with the run even if the yardage gained is minimal. It’s not ideal to put the complete game on Leavitt’s shoulders even as he’s playing at such a high level. Alabama is 11th in the country in turnover margin and has returned five interceptions for touchdowns this season. While opportunistic, the Crimson Tide secondary gives up its share of big plays through the air. Sophomore Dijon Lee perfectly encapsulates the tendencies of the secondary in that he can make a spectacular defensive play on one possession, then give up a touchdown on the next. The LSU offense is peaking and facing an Alabama defense that ranks 87th in the country against the pass. So the biggest offensive key for LSU is to avoid beating itself with turnovers.
What to ExpectThere are several ways to examine this matchup as LSU takes on Alabama. Alabama has stepped up against good competition with dominant wins at Kentucky and Mississippi State when Kamario Taylor was still playing. The truth is LSU has been competitive but wilted under the pressure against its better opponents. However, we’re seeing a more evolved version of the Tigers every week as they continue to gel. Nobody has patience in today’s transfer-heavy college football world, but the reality is that it takes time for a completely new team to learn to play together. LSU is improving and gaining confidence while Alabama has looked shaken in its last few outings. The Tide’s one-dimensional offense will put too much pressure on Russell in an inhospitable environment, and LSU will get the win at home in a close game. Main Photo: John Reed-Imagn Images
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