; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) chase the ball during the second half at United Center. Photo Credit: Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

The Atlanta Hawks suffered an ugly loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in an Emirates NBA Cup game, dropping them to 7-6 on the year. The Bulls entered the game on a downward spiral after starting the season 1-9. Even worse for Chicago, Caleb Wilson, their fourth overall draft pick, was ruled out for four to six weeks with a hand fracture.

Combine the 1-9 start with the loss of their star rookie, and it appears the Bulls’ season is continuing to go downhill. Meanwhile, the Hawks came into the game as heavy favorites, all things considered. However, the game is played on the floor, not on spreadsheets. A lot went wrong for Atlanta last night.

The Hawks Couldn’t Defend the Three-Point Line

The Bulls are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA. Before their game against the Hawks, Chicago was below 30% from three. That didn’t stop them from shooting 40% from beyond the arc with 20 made threes on the night. Patrick Williams, in particular, entered the game with one made three on the season. He scored 13 points and made four three-pointers, both season-high marks.

The three-point barrage helped the Bulls build an 18-point lead in the second quarter. To Atlanta’s credit, they fought back and cut into the deficit, but their inability to defend the three-point line dug them into that hole. Over half of Chicago’s made threes came in the first half. They knocked down 11 threes over the first 24 minutes, while the Hawks made eight total all game.

Lack Of Playmaking Crushed the Hawks’ Offense

Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and 2026 NBA Draft prospect Kingston Flemings are undoubtedly the three best playmakers on Atlanta’s roster. The offense runs smoother with them on the floor. In lineups where all three of them are on the bench, the Hawks have a -26.1 net rating. When Daniels, in particular, is out of the lineup, Atlanta has a -10.5 net rating, compared to +7.7 when he’s on the floor.

The Hawks have run a four-man group featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lu Dort, CJ McCollum and Aaron Wiggins, none of whom are point guards or playmakers. Against the Bulls, that lineup generated a -33.3 net rating in 11 minutes. Over the season, that group has a -26.7 net rating in 36 minutes played. It’s clear that Atlanta struggles to run offense without one of their primary playmakers on the floor, and the game against Chicago was no different.

Over the season, Daniels is only averaging 30.8 minutes per game. In the previous two seasons with the Hawks, he averaged over 33 minutes per game. There’s an argument to be made that he should get more playing time because of his impact on both ends of the floor. Atlanta’s offense is better with him on the floor.

Running Wiggins in lineups with Alexander-Walker and McCollum doesn’t work, as evidenced by a -17.9 net rating over 48 minutes. Replace Wiggins with Daniels, and that four-man lineup jumps to a +15.6 net rating in 44 minutes.

The Hawks Falter in Overtime

Atlanta made a comeback and had a chance at a game-winner in regulation. However, after Aaron Wiggins fumbled the ball out of bounds, the Hawks and Bulls played in their first overtime games of the season. Things started off well when Atlanta scored first in overtime. Chicago took control of the game after that as Norman Powell continued his masterful performance.

Powell finished the game with 33 points on 76.2% true shooting. Part of that was the nine points he scored in overtime, on three field goals and three free throws. The Hawks failed to contain him and paid the price. In group play, Atlanta sits at 1-1 and is in third place in the NBA Cup standings.

The Last Word On Hawks’ Ugly Loss

The Hawks will play another bottom-feeder, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Sunday. Kingston Flemings came into the Bulls game with a back injury. Although he was available, he reaggravated the injury and only played in 17 minutes. His availability for the Bucks game is uncertain.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Atlanta still remains within 3.5 games of the first seed. The schedule will tighten up, however, as the Hawks play three of their next six games against teams with eight or more wins.

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Photo Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect