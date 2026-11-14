Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) and center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

The Charlotte Hornets continue their four-game road trip on Sunday, November 15, visiting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood at 4:30 PM ET.

Sunday’s Hornets vs. Clippers matchup brings together two teams searching for early-season traction. Charlotte arrives at 4–8 following a tight 101–96 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, while Los Angeles enters off a dramatic 113–112 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Sunday marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, and Charlotte carries a massive historical hurdle into Inglewood. The Hornets have lost 16 consecutive games against the Clippers and have not beaten them since November 18, 2017—a nearly nine-year drought.

Hornets vs Clippers: Key Matchups and Storylines

The NBA’s Two Most Turnover-Prone Teams Square Off

This matchup pits the two worst ball-handling teams in the NBA against each other. Charlotte sits last in the league with 19.6 turnovers per game, while LA is right above them at 29th with 17.8 per game. Charlotte’s carelessness reached a boiling point in Phoenix, where 25 giveaways erased a dominant rebounding performance.

That vulnerability will be tested immediately against a Clippers side led by Darius Garland—who paces Los Angeles in both scoring and playmaking—and defensive disruptor Kris Dunn. For the Hornets, Coby White and Grayson Allen carry initiating responsibilities, and keeping possessions organized in the half-court will be essential against LA’s active hands.

Contrasting Strengths: Rebounding vs. Pace and Spacing

Stylistically, this contest is about two very different approaches going head-to-head. Charlotte enters averaging under 99 points per game—the lowest mark in the NBA—but compensates by crashing the glass relentlessly with Moussa Diabaté, Naz Reid, and backup center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles plays at a noticeably faster tempo and generates far more scoring punch. However, the Clippers rank among the league’s worst rebounding teams and have consistently struggled to defend the three-point line. Whether Charlotte can turn missed shots into extra possessions—or whether Brook Lopez’s perimeter shooting pulls the Hornets’ bigs out of the paint—will shape the flow of the game.

Bench Production and Wing Depth

With multiple rotation players sidelined on both benches, second-unit execution carries added weight. Tyronn Lue has leaned on a perimeter-oriented reserve group featuring Max Strus, Gradey Dick, rookie guard Keaton Wagler, and Kobe Sanders to maintain floor spacing, with Isaiah Jackson serving as the primary backup center behind Lopez.

On the other side, Charles Lee gets welcome versatility from Grant Williams alongside contributors like Christian Anderson Jr., Royce O’Neale and Tidjane Salaun, giving Charlotte multiple lineup combinations to match Los Angeles’ looks.

Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets: Coby White, Grayson Allen, Sion James, Naz Reid, Moussa Diabaté (Brandon Miller would likely step into the starting five if cleared to play).

LA Clippers: Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, Brook Lopez.

The Last Word

Neither team has found steady footing through the opening month of the season, which makes this game an important one for both squads. Los Angeles enters with home-court advantage, a 16-game stranglehold on this series, and the confidence of Friday’s late comeback over Oklahoma City, though fatigue could become a factor against a Hornets squad playing on two full days of rest.

For Charlotte, ending a four-game road skid—and a nearly nine-year drought against the Clippers—starts with cutting down on live-ball turnovers and making its physicality on the glass count on the scoreboard. Whichever team dictates the tempo and wins the possession battle should leave Inglewood with a hard-earned victory.

More NBA News:

The Charlotte Hornets Should Move This Starter Instead Of Naz Reid

Kalkbrenner vs Diabaté: Hornets’ Center Rotation Dilemma

NBA Rumor: Why Trading Naz Reid For Scoot Henderson Makes Zero Sense For Charlotte

Photo Credit: Kirby Lee, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect