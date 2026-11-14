The Portland Trail Blazers now sport a 9-3 record, cementing themselves as one of the league’s most impressive teams to start the 2026-27 NBA season. During this stretch, two of the Blazers’ stars have stood out : Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija.

Portland is thriving without Ja Morant beyond the first few games. Portland has found its groove, and it looks like its approach to winning basketball games is sustainable, which is trouble for the rest of the league. Under head coach Micah Nori, they are off to an awesome start to the season.

Apart from the Blazers’ stars, they are getting valuable contributions from their role players. The likes of Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko, and Jrue Holiday have all done their parts. Nori has plenty of weapons in his arsenal, and the Trail Blazers are thriving because of it.

The Blazers’ Stars Are A Natural Fit Alongside Each Other

Lillard and Avdija are the headliners so far this season, showcasing how balanced Portland has been. After the Blazers’ win against the Kings on Friday, Avdija is averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

At the same time, Lillard is averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. It is clear that Dame has chosen to take a bit of a backseat, but he is still standing out as the star player for the Blazers when they are under pressure.

There have been plenty of good storylines with the Blazers this season. Cissoko’s breakout has been fun because he fits so well alongside the Blazers’ stars. As they continue to play alongside each other, Avdija and Lillard are proving that they have natural chemistry.

With Avdija’s ability to get downhill and Lillard’s elite three-point shooting, there is a natural dynamic. At the same time, the rest of the team is benefiting. The Trail Blazers’ number-one-option discourse is no longer an issue because the stars are so unselfish.

Lillard’s Return To Portland Has Been Seamless

Lillard has been with this core group for over a year now. Yes, he started playing only in October 2026, but his second stint with the Trail Blazers began in the summer of 2025. He already has a good dynamic with the majority of his teammates, which is why Lillard’s return has been pretty seamless.

Everyone knows that he is still one of the main guys, but Lillard himself acknowledges that his teammates can also carry the Blazers to victory. This might be the most consistent roster around Lillard in his Blazers career, and he is well aware of that, given how he has performed this season.

Nori has balanced the Blazers’ stars by giving them the optimal roles in his system. Lillard is playing more off the ball this season, taking advantage of his ability to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting. Lillard has taken a more active on-ball role with Morant’s injury, but Nori will continue to enact his system as they progress.

Not only is Lillard pleased with how he is playing, but the rest of the team is also thriving with him on the floor. Players like Cissoko and Donovan Clingan are all fitting into the space that Lillard has created, which is why Portland has a 9-3 record.

Avdija’s Stardom Has Not Taken A Hit This Season

While Lillard is the biggest name on the Blazers, Avdija has been the most impressive player this season. Just days after the Blazers hired Nori as the coach, Avdija made sure to ask him how the new dynamic would work. With how they have performed this season, it is clear that everyone gave their co-sign to Avdija as the first option.

Avdija has delivered on that front this season so far because he is the Blazers’ most reliable scorer, thanks to his driving and ability to draw contact for free throws. The Blazers are a much more dangerous team now because not only do they have this Avdija offense, but Lillard also completes their dynamic as their sharpshooter with his shot-making ability.

Portland is in a good spot this season, and that is due to how well their stars have worked. Avdija’s return has not compromised his stardom, and that has been the catalyst for their success this season.

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