Oct 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) and center Naz Reid (0) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Cre… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Benjamin Yu, Editor

With the Charlotte Hornets stumbling out to a 4–8 start, trade speculation around the Queen City has largely revolved around big-ticket names like Naz Reid, who has multiple potential landing spots. Yet, if front office executive Jeff Peterson wants to fix the rotation while maximizing asset value, the smartest move on the board isn’t shaking up the power forward spot—it is trading starting center Moussa Diabaté. Between keeping one of Charlotte’s most productive offensive pillars intact, capitalizing on a massive on-court gap at the five, and addressing a looming 2027 contract decision, cashing in on Diabaté before the trade deadline makes far more basketball and financial sense than waiting until it is too late.

Why Moving Naz Reid Solves The Wrong Problem

First, the obvious question: why are the Hornets even entertaining trade calls on Reid when he has been one of their best players all season? Through 12 games, Reid is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in nearly 30 minutes a night, serving as a nightly double-double threat and essential frontcourt floor-spacer while Charlotte has navigated early-season injuries to Coby White and Kon Knueppel, forcing both to miss multiple games that include the Hornets’ opening night.

Even as his shooting rhythm continues to settle in, Reid’s ability to stretch defenses and carry offensive possessions makes him a cornerstone piece—not a panic-trade chip. Moving him would strip the roster of proven scoring and force Grant Williams into an unsustainable workload.

The On-Off Flip Between Diabaté And Ryan Kalkbrenner

The real rotation problem isn’t at power forward—it is at center, where the dynamic has completely inverted since last season. A year ago, Diabaté looked like one of the league’s biggest rotation steals, posting a +10.7 on/off differential while thriving in a fast, vertical playmaking ecosystem alongside LaMelo Ball.

This season, without Ball on the roster, the floor falls out whenever he plays. Across 290 minutes on the floor this season, Charlotte has been outscored by 20.47 points per 100 possessions with Diabaté playing, compared to just 1.72 points per 100 possessions when he sits—a massive –18.75 net swing driven largely by an offense that craters from a 109.20 rating without him down to 95.59 with him.

Behind him, however, sits one of the most impactful early-season players in basketball. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 18.6 minutes a night across 12 games while ranking fourth in the entire NBA in on/off differential at +29.8, trailing only Victor Wembanyama, Ryan Dunn and Alex Caruso. Sure, early-season sample sizes can exaggerate bench splits, but Kalkbrenner isn’t just surviving in garbage time.

When he filled in as a starter in the big win versus the Cavaliers on November 9th, he dominated the paint for 15 rebounds—including 10 offensive boards—and three blocks in a 124–112 win. Giving Kalkbrenner the full-time starting job bumps him from 19 minutes a night into a true 28-to-30-minute role where his size and glass work can elevate Charlotte’s two-way efficiency.

Clearing the Runway for Hannes Steinbach and Protecting Asset Value

Moving Diabaté also solves a developmental logjam right behind Kalkbrenner. Rookie big man Hannes Steinbach has been tearing through the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, piling up 56 points and 37 rebounds across his first two outings while averaging 18.5 boards per game. Keeping a lottery pick buried on the bench behind two centers stunts his rhythm. Opening up 19 to 20 nightly backup minutes gives Steinbach NBA reps without sacrificing frontcourt stability, especially with Reid and Williams capable of sliding down to play small-ball five whenever fouls or matchups dictate.

Just as importantly, Charlotte’s front office has to look at the contract calendar. Diabaté is playing out the final season of his three-year, ~$5.7 million deal on a bargain $2.46 million salary, and he becomes eligible for a veteran extension starting February 7, 2027. If the Hornets don’t reach an extension agreement before July, he hits unrestricted free agency next summer and can walk away for nothing.

Right now, rival contenders still view him as an affordable, high-motor lob threat easy to absorb into a trade exception. That means Charlotte could realistically fetch multiple second-round picks or a young rotation guard before his poor on/off metrics become league-wide common knowledge.

The Last Word On Charlotte’s Frontcourt Decision

Holding onto a pending free agent whose on-court fit has soured—while blocking two younger centers who fit the current roster better—is how rebuilding teams lose assets for free. Charlotte doesn’t need to blow up its frontcourt by trading Reid. Moving Diabaté while his market value is still intact lets the Hornets cash in on a team-friendly contract, hand the keys to Kalkbrenner, and finally give Steinbach the rotation runway he has earned.

Do you agree that the Hornets should keep Reid and trade Diabaté before the deadline, or should Charles Lee stick with his current center rotation?

Featured Image: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

More NBA News:

Kalkbrenner vs Diabaté: Hornets’ Center Rotation Dilemma

NBA Rumor: Why Trading Naz Reid For Scoot Henderson Makes Zero Sense For Charlotte

Why Hannes Steinbach Is Exactly Where He Needs to Be in the G League