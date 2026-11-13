Nov 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin (55) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Jimmy Vik

The Raptors had two chances to win on back-to-back nights, and both slipped away. Toronto led the Celtics by 22 on Wednesday and the 76ers by 17 on Thursday, then lost 98-93 and 123-112. The two Raptors blown leads left the team at 5-7 and 1-4 in its last five, with Kawhi Leonard out for a 10th straight game and Scottie Barnes missing a fourth straight with a groin injury.

The losses were more painful because of how well the Raptors played early. After the Raptors reserves like Jamal Shead delivered career nights in Milwaukee, the same group carried Toronto against Boston, and then RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley did the same in Philadelphia. The question is why the advantages kept disappearing.

Boston: A 22-Point Lead Slips Away

The Raptors scored 38 points in the first quarter against the Celtics and led by as many as 22 in the second, the kind of start that made the later Raptors blown leads feel unlikely. They went into halftime up 61-54, then scored only 32 points in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter. They went almost nine minutes in the third quarter with a single made field goal, and Boston took the lead.

Turnovers made it worse. Toronto committed 14 for the game, 11 of them after halftime. The Celtics also got to the line far more often, making 24 of 28 free throws to the Raptors’ 13 of 18, while Toronto was whistled for 28 fouls. Boston blocked 10 shots to Toronto’s four.

Toronto led by one point with under a minute to go, but an open three by Shead missed, and the Celtics closed it out at the line.

Philadelphia: A Second Lead Gone

Thursday looked like a different story. The Raptors led by as many as 17 points in the opening half, with threes from Barrett and Jamison Battle helping them build a 33-24 first quarter. Then the 76ers outscored them 36-27 in the second quarter and 36-27 again in the third, which gave Philadelphia a 96-87 lead going into the fourth.

That came even with LeBron James out for Philadelphia and Joel Embiid briefly leaving in the first quarter with a knee scare. Tyrese Maxey scored 27 with eight assists and Embiid had 20.

The Sixers also used a zone for a few possessions after Toronto found a rhythm, and they led by 15 with under two minutes left. Barrett had 31 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and Quickley added 26, but the second half was a 63-52 advantage for Philadelphia, and it turned a first-half cushion into another of the Raptors blown leads.

Why the Raptors Leads Keep Vanishing

The pattern is hard to miss. Both leads were built by perimeter shooting and bench energy, and both faded when the shots stopped falling. Toronto scored 32 points in the second half in Boston and 52 in Philadelphia. The Raptors blown leads also share the same missing pieces: a primary shot creator who can slow the game down, someone who draws fouls, and a rim protector who can survive extended minutes.

Leonard and Barnes are those players. Without them, the Raptors have no easy way to get to the free-throw line when the three-pointers go cold. Boston’s 24 makes at the line against Toronto’s 13 is a good example. Toronto has shown it can win from behind, as it did in the Raptors’ comeback win over the Clippers, but protecting a lead takes a different kind of control.

Who Played Well for Toronto Anyway

The individual performances were real. Alijah Martin scored 12 points against Boston with four threes in five attempts, which kept his hot streak going after his career-high 27 in Milwaukee. That kind of shooting is what makes Martin ideal for a Raptors 3-and-D role, and the injuries have opened minutes for him.

Battle also had 12 points. Allen Graves scored a career-high 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from three, Ja’Kobe Walter scored 17 with two steals, and all five bench players finished with a positive plus-minus in the loss.

Against Philadelphia, Collin Murray-Boyles had 14 points, four assists, and five blocks. Despite the loss, it was a night that clearly demonstrated his two-way value for the team.

The Status of Leonard and Barnes

Leonard has missed 10 straight games since the left knee swelling on Oct. 25. Darko Rajakovic said he is progressing well and doing individual on-court workouts in his third week away, and the team still lists him as week-to-week. Barnes has missed four straight games with the groin injury, and no return date has been announced.

The Last Word

Raptors blown leads are not a character problem. They are a depth problem, and they point to how much Toronto’s offense relies on two players. If Leonard returns later this month, the margin for error gets bigger, and the bench can go back to the role that worked early in both games. If both stay out longer, the Raptors will need to learn how to close with the group they have, and that means more free throws, fewer turnovers, and a clearer late-game plan. The early leads are a good sign, because they show the roster can score and compete with top teams. Holding them is the part Toronto still has to learn.

Featured Image: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

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