Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach (22) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

When Charlotte selected Hannes Steinbach with the No. 14 overall pick in June’s draft out of Washington, the front office knew it was landing one of the best rebounders in his class. Yet through the opening stretch of the regular season, the 20-year-old German big man spent more time watching from the sidelines than competing on the floor.

Steinbach’s recent assignment with the Greensboro Swarm offers exactly the kind of opportunity he needs at this stage of his development. And after making an immediate impact in his first two appearances, Steinbach is showing why the Hornets’ patient approach could pay off.

Stacking Up Monster Numbers With the Swarm

Instead of treating his G League assignment like a demotion, Steinbach walked onto the floor with the Swarm and immediately imposed his will. In his debut against Raptors 905, he erupted for 29 points and 16 rebounds on an absurd 13-of-18 shooting, ripping down nine offensive boards while adding three assists and two blocks. That outing made him the first player in Swarm history to clear 25 points and 15 rebounds in a debut.

Twenty-four hours later, he ran it right back—finishing with 27 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks as Greensboro blew the doors off the Raptors 905 in a 134–106 win. Across two nights, Steinbach piled up 56 points and 37 rebounds, punishing smaller frontlines on the offensive glass while showing off the perimeter threat and pump-fake-and-drive footwork that forced shot-blockers out of the paint. You simply cannot replicate 30-plus minutes of high-usage paint battles, defensive anchoring, and real-time reads from the end of an NBA bench.

A Crowded Frontcourt Leaves Little Room for Mistakes

Zoom out to the big club, and Charlotte’s center rotation math makes the assignment even more obvious. Moussa Diabaté has seized the starting center job due to his relentless motor and defensive switchability, while Ryan Kalkbrenner has given Charles Lee a steady, reliable rim protector off the bench. With Grant Williams also back in the frontcourt mix, the Hornets have a genuine battle for minutes every night.

Over five NBA appearances, Steinbach averages 2.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game—and aside from one 27-minute outing against the Boston Celtics, he logged 13 minutes or fewer in every other appearance. Keeping a raw 20-year-old pinned to the bench behind Diabaté and Kalkbrenner to play spot minutes does nothing to sharpen his instincts. In Greensboro, he gets to play through foul trouble, call out coverage switches, and build pro habits at full speed.

The Last Word on Steinbach’s Timeline in Charlotte

An 82-game NBA season always finds a way to test a team’s depth. Fouls pile up, veterans need maintenance nights, and injuries inevitably reshape rotations over the winter grind. Charlotte’s front office already views Steinbach as a long-term anchor in the middle, and his window to earn real rotation minutes will open soon enough.

When that call finally comes, the Hornets won’t be throwing a hesitant rookie into the deep end after weeks of sitting on the bench. They will be plugging in a confident, battle-tested big man who has spent his autumn dominating pro competition. Steinbach doesn’t need to force his way onto the floor tomorrow—his time in Charlotte is coming, and every monster double-double in Greensboro is making sure he is ready when the door swings open.

Should the Hornets keep Steinbach logging heavy G League minutes, or does he deserve a spot in Charles Lee’s rotation right now? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

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Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect