Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

The Charlotte Hornets are just twelve games into their post-LaMelo Ball reset, yet NBA rumors linking Naz Reid to playoff contenders are already picking up steam. Even though Charlotte just brought Reid over from Minnesota in June’s blockbuster deal, rival front offices are already keeping tabs on whether the Hornets will flip him before February.

And honestly, you can see why teams are calling. Reid, 27, is locked into a manageable five-year, $125 million deal ($23.2 million this season), and putting up 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a night while Charlotte navigates a 4-8 start and a wave of injuries. The Hornets aren’t trying to win a title this spring—they are building around Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and a mountain of future draft picks.

If a contender gets desperate enough to dangle real assets, the Hornets have to pick up the phone at least. Here are the top three contenders that could realistically make a move for Reid.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland added another dynamic layer to its backcourt this summer by trading for Ja Morant to pair alongside Damian Lillard and an established guard like Jrue Holiday. However, shipping out Jerami Grant left their forward rotation noticeably thin. Right now, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara are anchoring the wing rotation next to traditional paint-bound centers like Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III.

Reid would slot cleanly into Portland’s frontcourt as a true stretch four who can also slide over to play small-ball five whenever Clingan rests, or Williams manages his usual workload. Better yet, the Trail Blazers have an obvious way to balance their roster. Packaging Scoot Henderson—whose role has shrunk in a crowded guard room—with a filler salary and future draft capital, like Orlando’s 2028 first-round pick, gives Charlotte a high-upside lead guard while giving the Blazers the floor-spacing big they are missing.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State’s frontcourt rotation has been forced to lean heavily on veteran savvy and small-ball adjustments during an 8–4 start. With Kristaps Porziņģis stepping away from basketball due to health issues, 40-year-old Al Horford carefully managing his workload, and Stephen Curry sidelined for the next few weeks with an oblique abdominal tear, Steve Kerr needs dependable nightly scoring.

Reid would give the Warriors a durable frontcourt scorer who stretches the floor for Brandin Podziemski and rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg. Best of all, Draymond Green is still mobile enough to guard opposing centers, taking the toughest interior matchups off Reid’s plate. Packaging Porziņģis’ near-expiring contract—the first year of a two-year, $40 million deal with only $3 million guaranteed on the back end—alongside a smaller salary like Gui Santos and a future first-round pick gives Charlotte massive cap flexibility and a valuable draft asset.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto sits near the bottom of the league in both three-point attempts and shooting percentage. Adding a floor-spacing frontcourt piece who comfortably fires nearly seven triples a game opens up driving lanes across the entire half-court for Toronto’s slashers.

On the other end, the Raptors have plenty of length on the perimeter—led by Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, and Collin Murray-Boyles—to cover for Reid defensively. Matching salaries is straightforward if Toronto puts RJ Barrett’s expiring contract on the table, though Toronto would likely have to include its 2029 first-round pick to get Charlotte’s attention.

The Last Word on Reid’s Future in Charlotte

Charlotte doesn’t have to rush anything right now. With Grant Williams and Moussa Diabaté back on the floor while Miller and Knueppel work through their injuries, Charles Lee hasn’t even gotten a clean look at what this roster looks like at full strength. Still, floor-spacing bigs on fair contracts are gold in February. If the Hornets decide to lean all the way into their youth timeline at the deadline, Reid won’t be short on contenders lining up.

Should Charlotte hold onto Reid or cash him in for more draft picks? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

More NBA News:

Kalkbrenner vs Diabaté: Hornets’ Center Rotation Dilemma

NBA Rumor: Why Trading Naz Reid For Scoot Henderson Makes Zero Sense For Charlotte

Timberwolves Sign Big-Time G-League Scoring Center To Two-Way Deal

Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect