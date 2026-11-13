The Southeast Division-leading Atlanta Hawks provided an update on Mohamed Gueye, who fractured his foot in the offseason. Per the team’s update, he has “progressed to on-court activities” and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Gueye missed all of training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season. It has been nearly four months since his initial surgery on July 15th, but Gueye will be out for at least one more month.

Last season, he appeared in 77 games for Atlanta, where he averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 15.3 minutes per game. Gueye is a former second-round pick from Washington State. The Hawks knew he was a project, but saw potential in his development. When Jalen Johnson went down with a shoulder injury during the 2024-25 season, Gueye stepped into the starting lineup for 28 games as his replacement.

Hawks Depth Filling The Void

The good news for Atlanta is that they have the talent and depth to survive this long-term injury. Zuby Ejiofor, the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been particularly impressive since joining the rotation. The Hawks’ rookie is averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 68.1% true shooting over the past five games. This includes two games scoring in double figures.

When Jock Landale returned to the lineup, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder still gave him some run. However, Ejiofor only played four minutes against the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers when the Hawks faced off with them on Monday night. Landale’s return does allow Atlanta to have more flexibility in the frontcourt. It is uncertain what role Gueye will have upon his return, but the Hawks are confident in the pieces they have currently.

Atlanta ranks seventh in bench scoring at 41.6 points per game. This is despite the fact that the Hawks rank 20th in bench minutes per game. Perhaps a reason that Gueye is needed back is the utilization of Lu Dort. He’s a great on-ball defender, but at six-foot-four, he is very undersized for the power forward position. Currently, he is the backup for Johnson at that spot. When he was out of the lineup, Dort took his place at the four position.

This season, Dort has played 70% of his total minutes at power forward. That trend has increased over the past few seasons. He played 56% of his minutes at power forward last season. It’s not that Dort is incapable of playing the four, but Gueye’s return could allow Dort to play the three more often.

The Hawks haven’t been fully healthy all season, but Gueye would be nothing more than added depth. That is especially true if Landale and Ejiofor continue to play well in Gueye’s absence. Still, though, he’s a player Atlanta is high on. They could have moved on from him amid the injury news, but chose to keep him around. Foot injuries can be complex, and the healing process is typically slow, which is why Gueye has been out for so long. The Hawks are certainly being cautious with his injury and not trying to rush him back.

The Last Word

Gueye has certainly had some bad luck go against him. A fracture in July robbed him of a full offseason and the start of this season. He’s been in the rotation over the past two seasons, but it’s not clear what his role will be upon his return. Atlanta would love to have him back sooner rather than later, but the Hawks have been just fine without Gueye. He just turned 24 and has a ton of potential and room to grow. We’ll see where Gueye stands upon his re-evaluation in four weeks.

Featured Image: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

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