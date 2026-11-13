The Detroit Pistons’ Depth is Better Than Ever, and It Shows

Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Ca… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

One of the biggest problems the Detroit Pistons had in 2025-2026 was their bench depth, something they addressed over the offseason. You can see how much the team has changed and grown, particularly in three-point shooting, defensive tenacity, and their big-man rotation. Seeing these changes come to fruition so early in the season is definitely an encouraging sign for the playoffs, particularly once Jalen Duren is back on the court with the rest of the team.

Given that the Pistons finished first in the Eastern Conference last season, it would be easy to assume this team was in a great position heading into 2026-2027. And in many ways they were. Core players like Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, and Ron Holland remain in place. After a rather tumultuous and lengthy offseason negotiation, so does Duren.

There was a fly in the ointment, as the kids say. Everything that worked in the regular season completely fell apart in the 2026 playoffs. You can chalk it up to youth and inexperience, or the bright lights of the postseason blinding this growing Pistons team. Frankly, it’s all accurate.

A little seasoning will go a long way for this squad. What it really comes down to is that Detroit needed more depth beyond their starting five and a couple of core bench players.

The Pistons’ 2025-2026 roster lacked perimeter shooting, which caused serious issues with floor spacing and congestion in the paint. Duren was, and is, the second-best player on the team after Cunningham. Both of them struggled to find room to maneuver at times. All the core players felt the strain of not having a deeper bench to work with, which definitely caught up with them in the postseason.

Offseason Additions are Already Having an Impact

A major offseason focus for the front office was finding support for Cunningham. While the Pistons didn’t get the secondary playmaker they were looking for, they did manage to add more perimeter shooters. In addition to Robinson and Kevin Huerter, the Pistons added Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince, and Gary Harris. Some have found their groove quicker than others, but there’s a lot of basketball left to play.

Detroit found similar support for Duren, which has been key during his absence due to injury. Paul Reed has stepped up in a big way while new addition John Collins has found his rhythm impressively fast. It will be interesting to see how the Pistons utilize their three core bigs together once Duren returns. Having that kind of reliable size alongside increased perimeter shooting has major potential.

One of the biggest areas the Pistons have seen improvements this year is on defense, which is good to see with Duren on the shelf. They have a top-tier defense that ranks among the league’s leaders in blocks and steals. Much of this is being driven by that deeper bench, which offers a wider range of defensive options, greatly changing the Pistons’ profile on that end of the court this season.

How the Pistons’ Depth Will Help During the Postseason

A better defense, stronger perimeter shooting, improved spacing, and more support in the paint are a recipe for a much deeper playoff run. This is a better-balanced unit with more options to work with and a bench that can support the starters much more effectively. That will really show in the playoffs when they have to face off against the best teams in the NBA. More than that, it will help them put playoff series to bed more quickly, with greater confidence and authority.

It’s not that Detroit needs to beat the 76ers or the Celtics once; they have to do it four times. That was the issue that caught the Pistons in 2026, particularly when Duren was on a cold streak. Expanding their depth will make it easier to weather storms and back up a player like Duren if he’s going through a rough patch. It gives the Pistons a fighting chance in an increasingly tough Eastern Conference that is loaded with talent and championship contenders.

The Last Word

Detroit’s front office learned its lessons the hard way during last season’s playoffs, but at least they learned. The changes made to the Pistons’ bench during the offseason are already bearing fruit with the team off to a start of eight wins and three losses. It’s a strong beginning to a season for a team with several new players, and Duren sidelined due to injury. On top of that, the Pistons already look like a roster ready to be a real factor in the playoffs.

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