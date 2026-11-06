Surprising Warriors Already Planning to Make Big Splash or 2 This Summer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs on the court before the start of the game against the Miami Heat at the Chase Center. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the pleasant surprises in the early portion of the 2026-27 NBA season. The Warriors entered training camp knowing they would be shorthanded to begin the season, with Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler still recovering from surgeries. The news got worse before their last training camp game against Portland, as the Warriors announced that Kristaps Porzingis would be out indefinitely due to the same issue that had sidelined him throughout training camp and the first five preseason contests.

Soon after the Warriors announced that Porzingis would remain away from the team, the 7-2 big man released his own statement on X.

However, things have gotten worse for Porzingis since then. On opening night, ESPN reported that the Warriors were exploring trade possibilities involving Porzingis, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the organization this summer. Then yesterday, ESPN’s duo of Shams Charania and Anthony Slater said the Warriors were withholding further payment to Porzingis.

“The Golden State Warriors are not delivering semimonthly payments to veteran center Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, league sources told ESPN, ruling that the currently absent center is not rendering his services.” — per the ESPN story.

Warriors Playing Well Despite Being Severely Shorthanded

Despite being down three would-be starters and losing the first three games of the regular season, Golden State has reeled off five straight games heading into their matchup at the Chase Center against the Miami Heat. The Warriors, currently in the midst of a six-game homestand, sit in eighth place in the West. The Warriors won three of their first four games at home.

Golden State has already notched three fairly impressive victories, defeating Denver, Minnesota, and the Los Angeles Lakers. A big reason for the Warriors’ early success has been their offensive production. The Warriors are fourth in the league in offensive rating and 10th in scoring at 117.5 points a game. They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, knocking down a league-best 16.1 treys per game at 38.9% (second-best).

Stephen Curry is off to a wonderful start to the season, averaging 30.0 points, 4.5 threes, and 4.5 assists, with shooting splits of 46.8/42.9/98.1. He has scored 30+ points in half of six appearances. Yaxel Lendeborg is off to a sterling start while Brandin Podziemski is playing the best basketball of his career.

Golden State has also rebounded the ball well and done a good job forcing turnovers. But the Warriors have struggled with turnovers themselves and on the defensive end — opponents are shooting 48.3% from the field. The Warriors also rank among the bottom six in blocks per game.

Golden State will be down to 14 healthy players against Miami. In addition to the three players above, Gui Santos will sit out his second straight game of the season due to a knee ailment. While there is no word on how long Santos will be out, he may miss several weeks.

The Warriors are expected to make a few trades before February’s trade deadline. Whether the Dubs try to slash salary or compete for a playoff spot will likely depend on their health and whether they are still in the race. Moody is slated to return from his ruptured patellar tendon in December or January. Meanwhile, Butler (ACL) isn’t expected to be available until January or February.

Porzingis, Butler and potentially Moody are players the Warriors could try to move this season.

The Warriors Are Expected to Go After Big Free Agents This Summer

Regardless, what Golden State does this season in terms of trades, the Warriors are already thinking about going “big game hunting” next summer, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

As it stands now, Zach LaVine, Tyler Herro, and RJ Barrett are among the biggest names who project to be unrestricted free agents. However, there are several players — Anthony Davis,Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kevin Durant— who hold player options.

Last Word on Warriors Looking to Go Big Game Hunting in the Summer

Golden State is kind of restricted in making moves during the season unless they dump Butler or Porzingis, as the Warriors are up against the second apron, where the Warriors are hardcapped. However, next summer is a different story as Butler, Porzingis, and Draymond Green are slated to be unrestricted free agents.

It is way too early to predict what Golden State will do next summer. The Warriors do project to have over $63 million of cap space in the summer of 2027. The Warriors figure to have between 5 and 8 players under contract at the start of free agency. They own their 2027 draft pick. Given these facts, expect the Warriors to go hard after a few big-name players this year to play alongside Curry — depending on who becomes available and how much money they have left.

Photo Credit: Cary Edmondson, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

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