3 Reasons the Timberwolves’ Rebounding Has Been Surprisingly Good

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reaches for a rebound against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Photo Credit: Thomas Shea, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ rebounding was supposed to be a potential weakness this season, after team president Tim Connelly gambled by trading away frontcourt mainstays Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Instead, it has been a major strength. After Wednesday’s win at Houston, the Wolves were second in the NBA with 49.2 boards per game.

Here are three reasons the Timberwolves’ rebounding has been so solid.

Good Coaching Leads to Big Timberwolves’ Improvement

The Timberwolves’ rebounding was an interesting challenge for the coaching staff heading into the season. Head coach Chris Finch knew Rudy Gobert could make up for some but not all of Reid and Randle’s combined 12.9 rebounds per game. The rest of the roster would also have to rededicate itself to rebounding, which means no leaking out early to try to get to the offensive end.

But Finch and the Wolves also wanted to play fast. That was one of the main reasons they got LaMelo Ball — to push the tempo and get more easy looks in transition. At first glance, those seem like competing priorities. But so far the team has managed to walk the tightrope of securing the rebound first and then trying to beat your man down court.

Five Wolves are averaging career highs in rebounds: Jaden McDaniels (6.2 per game), Ayo Dosunmu (5.3), Terrence Shannon Jr. (3.6), Joan Beringer (6.9) and Jaylen Clark (1.8). Jonathan Kuminga, playing as a slightly undersized power forward, is just off his career high at 5.7 boards a game.

But the Wolves are still playing fast — they sit fourth in possessions per game at 100.7 after their win over Houston. Finch and his staff have instilled a culture that prioritizes the Timberwolves’ rebounding without sacrificing pace.

Crashing the Offensive Glass

With two minutes left and the Wolves clinging to a five-point lead against Houston, Dosunmu missed a three-pointer from the left corner. Gobert and Kuminga were in good rebounding position on the other side of the rim. They jumped once, outfought the Rockets for the board, and Gobert’s tip try missed. They jumped again, outfought the Rockets again, and Kuminga’s tip went in.

The sequence gave the Wolves their biggest lead of the game and was indicative of how effective they’ve been on the offensive glass as they moved toward their biggest win of the young season.

The Timberwolves are tied for the NBA’s best offensive rebounding average at 14.8 per game. The second-chance points they’ve created have been key to surviving this stretch without Anthony Edwards.

Gobert has unsurprisingly led the team with 4.3 offensive rebounds per game, the third-most in the league. But Beringer has been almost as good at 3.6 per game (tied for ninth in the league). Though not quite as tall or strong as Gobert, the 19-year-old Beringer has a springiness that Gobert, 34, can’t match at this point in his career. He’s also got the right attitude for rebounding — as one of the TV announcers said Wednesday, he goes for offensive boards like he’s trying to grab a gold bar.

Good Chemistry Leads to Improved Stats

Rebounding is about many things: size, positioning, leaping ability. But a big part of it is just effort. And a big part of the Timberwolves’ rebounding success so far can probably be traced to their desire to put in that effort for each other.

The Timberwolves’ chemistry has been evident since the beginning of the season, and so far it has withstood the significant test of Edwards’ injury. There were rumors of a feud between Ball and Gobert when Gobert recently went through a dismal stretch of poor shooting. But after Ball delivered a lob to Gobert to ice the win against Houston, he was right there, dapping Gobert in the chest excitedly.

After Kuminga made his key tip-in, he pointed to the Wolves’ bench, where his teammates were going wild for him. This team genuinely seems to like playing together, and it shows in the Timberwolves’ rebounding.

The Last Word

It’s early in the season, and the Timberwolves’ rebounding could still suffer from the absence of Reid and Randle. But so far, it’s actually a little bit better than it was last season. It helps that Finch identified it as a point of emphasis before the season, and that athletic players like Beringer and Shannon are getting more minutes. But what helps most is that the entire squad seems to have bought into the importance of working hard on the boards.

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Photo Credit: Thomas Shea, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect