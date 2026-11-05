Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Carries Thunder Amid Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Paycom Center. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Daniel Benjamin, Editor

With an influx of injuries to OKC in a single game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the lifeline for the Thunder over the past few games. Nothing has been easy for Oklahoma City since three key players all went down with respective injuries.

But after a brief struggle against one of the best teams in the West, it seems the team has finally found its footing, beating a decent Cleveland Cavaliers team in back-to-back games. The catalyst for the Thunder? No other than the reigning MVP himself.

SGA’s Back-to-Back 40-Point Nights Are an MVP Statement

Despite how bleak it may look for the Thunder, the shortened rotation has pushed Gilgeous-Alexander to play at a higher level than he’s used to. He’s dropped two 40-point games in just 48 hours — against the Cavaliers. The Cavs boast a roster that features high-profile talents like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, as well as elite defenders Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

No, it was not enough to deter the Thunder star from getting to his spots. SGA’s MVP case took a bump up; he finally showed up for OKC when they needed him most. He prevented Oklahoma City from losing three straight games for the first time since April 2024, which says a lot about how consistent and elite he is. After all, a healthy Thunder is a whole different team to contend with.

So yes, this does add to SGA’s case for the MVP. Winning a third one puts him in elite company, but he’ll have to keep pouring on for OKC if they are going to win. That’s also how he’ll stay ahead of Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic for the MVP this season.

OKC Injuries Force SGA to Empty the Clip

Speaking of carrying the Thunder in his bag, with Jalen Williams‘ health in question and Chet Holmgren sidelined for two months, it seems SGA has a lot of work to do. Since playing two substandard games, Gilgeous-Alexander has undoubtedly stepped up his play and delivered for the team.

Let the critics sing about how it’s out of character for him to keep chucking up shots, and that he’s hogging the ball more than usual. However, at the end of the day, it’s all about finding ways to win. Without three of its best players in the rotation, Oklahoma City has to rely on Gilgeous-Alexander now more than ever, and it’s safe to say that he’s doing more than just answering the call.

In those two wins against the Cavaliers, SGA has taken 61 shots and made 25 baskets. That’s still around 40% from the field, which isn’t that bad by his standards. The best part? The Thunder walked off with a win thanks to his heroics.

Who Else But SGA?

Aside from OKC’s shooting woes, playmaking is also a prominent issue for the team. Cason Wallace signing an extension had fans expecting more playmaking from him beyond his defense. After not going over five assists in his first six games, Gilgeous-Alexander has been creating opportunities and involving his teammates more.

He has logged 16 assists in the last 48 hours — both against the Cavaliers. He’s finding them open looks when he drives to the rim, and he’s even creating opportunities efficiently. In contrast to those 16 assists, SGA only has five turnovers. Talk about elite ball handling with high usage at this point.

The Last Word

By now, it’s clear that OKC will be more dependent on Gilgeous-Alexander to lead them through the injury epidemic that has ravaged their roster. So far, the last two games have been proof that SGA can indeed take his game to the next level. Now all they need to do is keep the fire going, unlock the squad’s potential, and hold out until reinforcements arrive.

They’ll probably make it to the top four or five spots in the West, with the Play-In being the worst-case scenario. But if SGA puts on a majestic performance night in and night out, he’s not just winning the MVP; he’s keeping OKC relevant even without some of its best players.

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Photo Credit: Alonzo Adams, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect