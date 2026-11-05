Jrue Holiday’s New Role Has Made Him An Early Award Favorite

Nov 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson (23) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Jimmy Vik

The Portland Trail Blazers’ season has been quite eventful after seven games. They are 6-1 and are the #1 seed in the Western Conference. Several factors have been impactful, but Jrue Holiday‘s new role in Head Coach Micah Nori’s system is definitely one of the biggest reasons.

It is fair to look at the Blazers’ best players so far: Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija. They have cemented themselves as offensive engines who have done enough to decide games with their performances, but we shouldn’t limit the conversation to just two standout players, especially with Ja Morant sidelined.

Morant is nursing a hamstring injury for a couple of weeks. They have had to cope without him, but thankfully, Holiday’s new role has helped the Blazers remain successful.

Holiday’s New Role Makes The Blazers Dangerous

Before the season even started, the main question that haunted the Blazers was their guards. Balancing a guard rotation of Holiday, Lillard, and Morant was already tough, but Nori’s system also had to have Scoot Henderson.

For the first four games of the season, it clearly worked, as each game was impactful in its own way. However, Holiday’s new role was refreshing because most people have known him as a starter for the past 17 years.

Now, Holiday has fully embraced his sixth man role in Nori’s system. Even when Morant’s injury fundamentally changed the Blazers’ rotation, Nori chose Henderson to start because Holiday was at his best as the main man in the second unit.

Holiday is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season. They have all come off the bench, and his three-point shooting has been stellar at 42.5% from beyond the arc. With this kind of impact, Holiday is key to the Blazers’ backcourt’s success. It also makes him an early favourite for Sixth Man of the Year.

The Blazers’ Season Is Brighter With Guard Depth

Even without Morant, the Blazers’ guards are a big part of their success. Of course, the rest of the team is thriving as well, with Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan all shining within their roles.

However, the guards are doing their part as well because they are the engines of this team. Holiday has done a great job of fulfilling his role as a glue guy. He is not just scoring; he is also facilitating and living up to his reputation as a lockdown defender.

He might be 36, but it seems that he has not lost a step so far this season. With reduced minutes, it is not a big deal that he is coming off the bench. In fact, Holiday’s new role within Nori’s system is actually helping him stay fresh and more impactful.

Nori is also thinking that a fresh Holiday will be more impactful if he remains healthy. Having Henderson out there to start games is helpful to build up his confidence, but it also helps preserve Holiday for the most important minutes in the clutch. With that kind of mindset, it is not surprising that the Blazers are off to a great start under Nori.

Nori’s System Gets The Most Out Of The Ball-Handlers

Whoever has the ball in Nori’s system has opportunities to shine. Avdija, Holiday, Lillard, and Morant have all done so this season. Henderson might be struggling a bit, but he has still made a positive impact for the team with his defense and ability to pick up the pace.

Holiday’s new role on the Blazers is quite a drastic shift from him being a starter last season. He was excellent in how he took charge of interim Head Coach Tiago Splitter’s system last season after a sudden change from Chauncey Billups.

In Nori’s system this season, Holiday continues to be a lead ball-handler, but he also has time to play off the ball. Nori wants players who can attack close-outs, but also play unselfish basketball, which is quite far from the argument against having Lillard and Morant in the same backcourt.

The Blazers are not the number one seed by accident. They have truly made a big shift with Nori’s system. Moving forward, there will be teams that will scout them better, but in the meantime, the Blazers’ season is quite promising.

Featured Image: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

More NBA News:

Finding The Solution To The Trail Blazers’ Forward Problem

Sky’s The Limit For Scoot Henderson’s Potential In Portland

Deciding Damian Lillard’s Partner In The Blazers’ Backcourt