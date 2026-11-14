Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher AJ Puk (33) delivers a pitch at Chase Field on Aug. 31, 2024, in Phoenix. Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Augustus Oswald, Site Editor

Relief pitchers are notoriously some of the most volatile players in baseball. Year in and year out, even the elite closers can see regression (i.e., 2026 Edwin Díaz). Every offseason, teams try to revamp and improve their bullpens as that position group has become increasingly vital to a team’s World Series chances (see the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers). With MLB free agency in full swing, here are a couple of bounce-back relievers who, if they can stay healthy, can have a profound impact for a team.

MLB Free Agency: Injured Relievers Who Could Bounce Back in a Big Way

AJ Puk

The left-handed AJ Puk did not pitch in 2026 due to elbow and shoulder injuries. But from 2024-2025, he posted a 3.18 ERA (3.04 FIP), struck out 30.4% of batters and had a walk rate of 9.1% in 79 1/3 innings. He’ll be 32 years old for the duration of next season, and he’s expected to be fully healthy in time for spring training.

Puk was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Oakland Athletics. He’s dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout his career, which led to a move to the bullpen early in his career. He’s had a bit of an up-and-down career (mostly due to the several injuries), but he has a career 3.53 ERA (3.40 FIP) and has a strikeout rate of 29.4%, with a career-best 41.7% strikeout rate in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins, with a career high of 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his career year in 2024, per Baseball Savant’s Pitching Run Value, he posted +15 PRV, which places him in the 87th percentile amongst pitchers. He posted elite rates for chase, whiff, strikeout, barrels, and hard-hit. He relied on the strength of his elite four-seam fastball, which induced a slash line of .145/.194/.211 and produced a 31.6% whiff rate. Puk has fairly neutral splits, indicating he can effortlessly slide into a closer role, and since he’s coming off basically two lost seasons, he could be signed for a cheap “prove it” deal.

Joe Jiménez

The right-handed Joe Jiménez has pitched sparingly in the last two seasons while with the Braves, as he’s dealt with left knee injuries. Like Puk, Jiménez will spend next season in his age-32 year.

Signed as an amateur free agent by the Detroit Tigers, he spent six unremarkable years in Detroit before a trade to Atlanta before the 2023 season. During his tenure with the Braves, he improved drastically and posted a 2.81 ERA (2.90 FIP) in 125 innings (exclusively from 2023-2024). He accrued 2.6 bWAR and had a 30.1% strikeout rate with a 7.2% walk rate, both of which are excellent rates.

During his last healthy season in 2024, he posted a +18 PRV (91st percentile) and elite chase, whiff, strikeout, barrel, and hard-hit rates. He dominated hitters with his slider and four-seam fastball, which led to an xBA of .182, which ranked in the 97th percentile. His slider and fastball were efficient against both right- and left-handed hitters, which gives him the ability to be an elite eighth-inning option.

Brusdar Graterol

The right-handed Brusdar Graterol has dealt with several injuries throughout his MLB career. He underwent shoulder surgery in November 2024, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 season. In June 2026, he suffered a setback during rehab, which caused him to have back surgery. He did not pitch in 2026. He’ll spend most of next season in his age-28 year.

In his six-year career with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers, he has posted a 2.78 ERA (3.20 FIP) with a below-average strikeout rate of 19.5%. He’s aided by an elite walk rate of 5.5% and a groundball rate that has ranked in the 99th percentile.

Graterol is more effective against right-handed batters, as his sinker and slider have produced net positive PRV. In 2023, his sinker netted a +11 PRV against right-handers, but he had success against lefties with an emphasis on his cutter and four-seam fastball. Additionally, his fastball velocity had consistently ranked in the >97th percentile, averaging at least 98 mph with a maximum effort of 99.9 in 2021.

The Last Word

These three relief pitchers can be labeled as the epitome of “high risk, high reward” free agent options. They all haven’t had a healthy season since 2024, but when they did, they were some of the best relievers in the sport. According to fWAR, Jiménez and Puk tied for ninth best amongst relievers in 2024. Graterol posted a 1.20 ERA (3.03 FIP) in 67 1/3 innings in 2023.

This year’s free-agent relief pitcher options include several talented players who had underwhelming/injured seasons. While these players might not be counted on to pitch a heavy workload out of the bullpen, they all have the skill and talent to return to elite status.

Main Photo Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

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