Sep 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien (10) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin … | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Augustus Oswald, Site Editor

Marcus Semien is not the kind of player he used to be. He is no longer the MVP contender who finished in the top three in voting in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Semien will enter his second year with the New York Mets and the sixth year of the seven-year, $175 million contract he signed with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2022 season. Still, the Mets see value in the veteran second baseman. With younger infielders working their way toward the majors, Semien could provide leadership while facing more competition for playing time.

What Semien’s Role Could Look Like In 2027

First, we must go back to when the club traded for him. In November 2025, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns traded longtime fan favorite outfielder Brandon Nimmo for Semien, who was 35 at the time. Now, one year later, second base is not necessarily up for grabs despite Semien’s lack of offensive production in 2026.

“It’s not a specific position we are looking to add to right now,” Stearns said at the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas.

Stearns essentially swapped one leader for another. Moving Nimmo also opened the door for recent National League Rookie of the Year candidate Carson Benge to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Still, Stearns said Semien will have to compete for the starting job in 2027, as will the rest of the team at their respective positions, even if some players are virtually locks.

“[Semien] is going to have to earn playing time,” Stearns said. “Talking with the guys at the end of the season, all of them came in from Juan Soto on down saying ‘I’m going to earn my spot next year.’”

Competition at Second Base

Among those competing with Semien will be Brett Baty. Over the years, Baty has developed into a player who can handle multiple positions. In 2026, the recently turned 27-year-old appeared at second base, shortstop, third base, first base, and both corner outfield spots. That versatility gives Baty more ways to get into the lineup as he continues to find his footing offensively. He held his own at second base, showing Mets brass he can handle the position. Heading into 2027, that gives manager Andy Green another option if Semien struggles and could create opportunities for the two to share playing time.

Beyond Baty, the Mets have top infield prospect Jefferson Rojas approaching the majors. Rojas opened more eyes with his late-season power surge at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The 21-year-old could have a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in spring training.

“How close is it? He’ll tell us,” Stearns said. “He had a great second half of the year after we acquired him. He’s playing winter ball and doing really well. Another guy I’m excited to see at camp, and he’ll let us know when he’s ready.”

The Last Word

Behind Rojas are Mets 2025 first-round draft pick Mitch Voit and fellow prospect Émilien Pitre, whom the team acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade at the deadline. All three could eventually give the Mets more options in the infield, although each still has to earn his way to the majors. For the Mets, Semien can serve as a mentor to those younger players while continuing to provide leadership. His experience could help whoever arrives first adjust to the major leagues, even as those players begin competing for opportunities of their own.

That does not mean Semien should be guaranteed everyday at-bats. Baty gives the Mets an immediate alternative, while Rojas could push his way into the picture. If all goes well, New York could turn second base from a weak spot into a potential bright spot—with Semien helping bridge the gap.

Main Photo Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

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