Mar 7, 2021; Lakeland, Florida, USA; A general view of the Detroit Tigers script logo on the building at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium during the spring training game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Lewis Masella, Site Editor

With newly-signed reliever Emilio Pagán, plus some talented prospects currently under threat of a rule 5 draft selection, there are decisions to be made about the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster. Teams have until Tuesday Nov 19th to finalize their 40-man roster, same as in most seasons, however, this year’s selection process is muddied by the expected labor stoppage. Most clubs want to use these last few weeks to ink free agents to contracts, especially the big names likes Tarik Skubal and Seiya Suzuki. The Tigers 40-man roster is currently full with Emilio Pagan and prospects Max Anderson and Josue Briceno on the outside looking in. Here is what they should do.

Deciding the Tigers 40-Man Roster

While it is possible that the Tigers will allow one of Briceno or Anderson to be exposed to the draft, each would more than likely be snapped up by a grateful team. Anderson just won a minor league Gold Glove during a season where he hit .302, smashed 17 home runs, collected 24 doubles and tallied 130 hits. Meanwhile, Briceno is MLB’s number 10 prospect in all of baseball. The safer decision would be to make room for each, plus the veteran Pagan.

The Motown team could take two different paths to their end goal. The first would be to cut ties with three players to make room for each of Max Anderson, Josue Briceno and Emilio Pagan. The second would be to find a trade partner (or two) to clear room on the Tigers 40-man roster. While the first is fairly straight-forward, it is the second option which would likely be most appealing to Detroit; this would allow them to add to the organization overall while also accommodating the three new faces.

Trimming the Team

There are a number of players on the roster who haven’t really impressed with their opportunities as of yet. For example, Jace Jung has gotten to the show in each of the last three seasons, but have seen his opportunities diminish with each passing year. He played in 34 games in 2024 but only 6 in 2026. Part of this is the fact that younger prospects have matured and staked their claim in Detroit, like Kevin McGonigle or Hao-Yu Lee. Part must be put down to the players own limitations.

Beyond the infield, there are fewer obvious options, although neither Matt Vierling or Wenceel Perez have really impressed during their years in Detroit. Although there have been injuries to point to in both cases, each will be competing for a single outfield spot alongside Parker Meadows, and Kerry Carpenter, and perhaps even Ben Malgeri and Brett Callahan. The depth of players available to the team allows for many possibilities here.

On the pitching side of the equation, the team could target veteran Enmanuel de Jesus hasn’t quite nailed down a spot in the bullpen and will turn 30 before the start of the next season, making him the most likely non-tender candidate. Meanwhile, none of Andrew Sears, Brenan Hanifee, or Jake Miller has contributed much of anything in the last year or so, although all are younger than de Jesus. In order to trim the Tigers 40-man roster, Detroit could look at any of those four.

Finding a Trade Partner

As mentioned, the team has a plethora of outfield options at the moment, and could try to parlay that into some roster space. Teams like the Phillies, Rangers, and Marlins are expecting to need outfield help when baseball returns, so each could make for a logical trade partner for the Tigers. The team could either try to trade for minor league players who aren’t yet eligible for the rule 5 draft, or perhaps trade multiple players for just one to try and clear room.

The Tigers have some interesting names who could be expendable, including some who have minor league options remaining. All of Jace Jung, Wenceel Perez, Ben Malgeri, Brett Callahan, Enmanuel de Jesus, Andrew Sears, and Jake Miller have at least one option left. As of the time of writing, each of the Yankees, Padres, Diamondbacks, and Brewers, among others, have space on their roster. The lone caveat is that most if not all teams with space left will be in the free agent market.

The Last Word

Maximizing value in the market is something that President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris prioritizes, so he will be working hard between now and the Tuesday deadline. The more valuable decision to the Tigers 40-man roster problem would be the trade route, but it would also be the more difficult to pull off. Detroit would need a willing trade partner, and would also need to find the right deal to appeal to that team.

The non-tender option would be easier, however, that would also necessitate giving away a player or players who could still contribute down the line. Regardless, expect to see the Detroit Tigers in the hot stove headlines over these next few days as they work through their logjam.

Main Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

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