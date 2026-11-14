Chicago White Sox front office has entered the winter offseason with a clear mandate of fortifying the team’s starting rotation that ran out of gas in the later stages of the regular season and during the postseason. GM Chris Getz has actively been surveying the market for top-tier arms and in the past two days, the organization has been rumored to be contention for the trade of Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and veteran free agent Nick Pivetta. Besides that, the South Siders have been in the conversation amongst other clubs for the acquisition of top-of-the-rotation ace Michael King before the MLB lockout on December 1.

‎On paper, Taira and Pivetta check the box for the kind of pitchers that will bring something fundamentally different to the White Sox pitching staff. 27-year-old Taira dominated the NPB in 2026, posting a 1.36 ERA across 146 innings. A multi-inning versatile pitcher who is young and aligns with what Chicago is building, but the posting fee and transition risk inherent in international signings have to be considered.

On the other hand, Pivetta would turn 34 next year, and the San Diego Padres declined his $14 million club option, making him a free agent. He offers an MLB-established record on the mound but was only available for 8 games in the 2026 regular season. So, that leaves the big question: who should White Sox prioritize between Taira and Pivetta?

The Case for Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta remains one of the most fascinating high-variance arms among the free agents. In over two seasons with the Padres as a legitimate starter, he posted a 2.86 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 216.1 innings. Despite making just eight starts across this 2026 season (34.2 innings), the 33-year-old recorded a 2.86 ERA, a 30.0% strikeout rate against an elite average 5.7% walk rate. The only major problem with Pivetta is his elbow issues, which forced him to miss the bulk of the 2026 regular season. Also, he turns 34 before the Opening Day of the 2027 season.

‎That means, should White Sox acquire him, they have to manage his workload for the first few months to understand the durability of his elbow before banking on him. Or perhaps everything goes well in the beginning of the season, but Pivetta is plugged behind Sean Burke in the rotation. That could work perfectly, as it gives Will Venable a battle-tested Pivetta who understands what it means to navigate through the American League lineups and thrives in high-intensity games. In fact, he has a 3.08 career postseason record. But the question is, can he pitch in over 150 innings in a season?

The Case for Kaima Taira

Taira turns 27 on November 15 (Sunday), which means he’s at his peak physical athleticism. He has a proven record in the NPB across eight seasons, where he posted 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Besides that, in 2026, at Saitama Seibu Lions, he went 12-5 with the Japanese league’s best record (1.36 ERA) and 141 strikeouts across 146 innings. The right-hander officially posted to MLB clubs on November 1, and since then, more clubs have been asking questions about him. And it is rumored that the White Sox hold some decisive advantage over other clubs bidding to sign him.

‎However, Taira offers what Chicago can count on and build with in the long run. The only problem with his trade is that he’s yet to prove himself in MLB, which is completely different from NPB. And transitioning from another league can be a bit chaotic at the beginning. But that doesn’t deny the fact that Taira is an asset. In 2025, he dominated as Seibu’s All-Star closer, racking up 31 saves with a 1.71 ERA. Venable can deploy in the 2027 rotation, but he has to be carefully monitored. In the NPB, he sometimes pitched into the right inning, but that won’t happen in the major leagues should the White Sox acquire him.

The Last Verdict

‎If the White Sox are in desperate need of veteran experience, a pitcher with an MLB-proven record for strikeouts, then Nick Pivetta is the easiest choice. But the biggest contention will be his age and the elbow injury he struggled with in 2026. Can the front office bet on the 33-year-old, knowing it did the same on the trade deadline for Luis Castillo, which proved to be costly for the team? If Pivetta’s elbow trouble flares in June next year, the Sox will go right back to the scramble it went through in the 2026 season.

‎Also, committing $14 to $20 million for Pivetta, is it the right move because Kaima Taira fee isn’t that much? He’s valued around $10 million to $15 million, and in his last season with the Saitama Seibu Lions, his contract was worth $2 million. But Taira would not be the frontline starter that the White Sox would throw into the fire at once, like they would do should they get Pivetta. Taira might start as a closer to build his flexibility and confidence before becoming a starter. That’s the reason why the White Sox still need a top-tier ace like Michael King, which will make Sean Burke No.2 and perhaps Taira No.3 in the 2027 rotation.

Main Photo: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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