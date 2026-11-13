Sep 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs off the field after the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Andrew Willis, Editor

On Thursday evening, Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros was named American League MVP. He is a deserving winner after a fantastic 2026 season in which he helped the Astros win their division and reach the postseason.

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals finished third in voting, behind Alvarez and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays. While he missed out on his first MVP award, he did have an interesting season that is worth a discussion.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s 2026 Season

Witt, 26, had an underwhelming season compared to his past success. He did manage to hit .281, but only hit 18 home runs and drove in 54. This is certainly a big decline from 2024, when the Texan hit 32 bombs. Still, it was a productive season for the shortstop, who was named to his third All-Star game and voted starting shortstop for the first time in his career.

Witt Has Flirted With Awards Previously

Bobby Witt Jr. has only been in the league for five seasons. However, he has consistently been in the running for awards in his young career. Even when the Royals as a team have struggled, Witt has consistently been a bright spot in their lineup. In 2022, he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. The next season, he finished seventh in MVP voting. After helping the Royals return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the World Series in 2015, Witt was the runner-up for MVP. Last season, he finished fourth again.

Witt has also won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger twice.

Witt has been the definition of consistency in his young career. It is no surprise to see him consistently be an award finalist. It says a great deal about his talent that he was a finalist despite an underperforming Royals’ team, as well was Witt’s performance not being to his usual standard.

Royals’ MVP History

Bobby Witt Jr. is seeking to be just the second Royal in franchise history to be named MVP. He would join the legendary George Brett as the only other MVP. Brett won his MVP in 1980, helping the Royals reach the World Series.

The Royals are one of just a few franchises to have less league MVP winners than World Series MVP winners. Of course, few, if any, in Kansas City will trade their championships in 1985 and 2015 in exchange for another league MVP.

The Last Word

Bobby Witt Jr.’s 2026 season was certainly a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Royals. After their trip to the postseason in 2024, suggesting the team was ready to contend, the Royals have failed to return, even selling at the trade deadline.

When it comes to the playoffs, the organization has struggled to be long-term contenders. Their pennant-winning seasons in 2014 and 2015 was their first appearance in the postseason since 1985. Since winning it all in 2015, the 2024 season has the the Royals’ only appearance in the postseason.

Witt certainly gives Royals fans exciting baseball, and can be the centerpiece of postseason baseball returning to Kansas City. He may have missed out on the MVP this season, but there is no reason to believe he will not right back in the thick of the discission in 2027. The better question is, can the team around Witt help the team become contenders?

Like Brett, Witt will look to make the Royals, once again, the royalty of Major League Baseball.

Main Photo: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

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