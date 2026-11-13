Junior Caminero came second to Houston Astros Yordan in the American League Most Valuable Player Award. The Tampa Bay Rays third baseman became the first player in the franchise with the highest finish in the MVP voting. Previously, Evan Longoria and Yandy Díaz shared the organization’s highest finish, with both placing sixth in AL MVP. Caminero had little chance of winning the high-level player award against an impressive Alvarez, who hit 42 home runs in the regular season, the highest in the American League. Meanwhile, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. came third in the MVP voting.

‎But Caminero had an incredible season, helping the Rays reach the World Series. The Rays stunned the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series 3-0 before coming from behind to beat the Cleveland Guardians in the Championship Series 4-2. He is regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever represented Tampa Bay throughout its history. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the franchise since the 2025 season, and this year he has not let his feet off the gas. Each time the team needs him in high-intensity games, Caminero has often showed up with an RBI or a home run. It was only at the World Series that he wasn’t at his best and he played with a minor discomfort in Game 5.

Why Junior Caminero Deserved to Win the American League MVP

Junior Caminero was by far the best player in the American League in 2026. He appeared in all 162 games for Tampa Bay, posting a .276 batting .276 with 42 home runs, 101 RBIs, and 100 runs scored. The slugger also recorded a .360 on-base percentage and .884 OPS while earning his second consecutive All-Star selection. Those numbers ensured that the Rays finished with a 98-64 record, capturing the American League East title and securing the league’s top playoff seed.

‎Besides that, there was a remarkable improvement in Caminero’s approach at the plate, which has been one of his biggest strengths so far. Having recorded a .311 on-base percentage in the regular season in 2025, Caminero improved that number to .360 this year. But while his plate discipline was very encouraging, he had fewer home runs this season (42) than he recorded in 2025 (45). However, overall his offensive production improved, demonstrating that he’s becoming a more complete hitter. Also, while his offensive production was certainly impressive, Caminero also showed improvement defensively at third base.

‎Caminero’s contributions stood out despite Yordan Alvarez finishing the regular season with a batting average of .316, 42 home runs, 106 RBIs, and a 1.033 OPS. He was the most productive offensive player on the Houston Astros roster and helped the franchise reach the wild card of the playoffs, where they lost to the Chicago White Sox 2-0. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. was the standout player for the Kansas City Royals, batting 18 home runs, 45 stolen bases, 54 RBIs, and a .359 on-base percentage. The Royals didn’t earn a ticket to the playoffs, finishing bottom of the American League Central, posting a 69-93 record in the 2026 season.

The Last Word

Caminero not winning the AL MVP award based on regular-season performance doesn’t write off his impressive production on the field and his contributions to Tampa Bay eventually reaching its third World Series in franchise history. He’s just 23 years old (which means he will only get better in the future) and has already demonstrated why he’s expected to remain one of the organization’s most important players moving forward. Also, he expected to win the MVP Award in the future if his development on the field consistently grows. And Tampa Bay needs to ensure he stays with the organization for as long as possible.

Main Photo: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

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