Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory … | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Lewis Masella, Site Editor

Free agent Jake Bauers, the former Milwaukee Brewer first baseman/outfielder has signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox for four years, 58 million dollars. The left-handed batter will spend next season in his age-31 year.

Jake Bauers Signs With the Red Sox

In 2026, Bauers slashed .266/.389/.484/.874 and a 143 wRC+, which was second in the National League.

Per Baseball Savant’s metrics, Bauers graded out very well offensively and on the base paths. Per Batting Run Value, Bauers graded in the 94th percentile offensively, accruing 27 BRV during the year and per Baserunning Run Value, he graded in the 82nd percentile offensively, accruing two runs on the basepaths. Per Fielding Run Value, Bauers graded in the 10th percentile defensively, accruing -7 FRV during the year.

Bauers’ Trying Tenure Pre-Milwaukee

Early in his big-league career, Bauers bounced around between the Rays, Guardians, Mariners, and Yankees. During this time, he accrued -1.5 bWAR in 412 career games. He had slashed .211/.302/.361/.663 while hitting 39 home runs, 60 doubles, and stealing 18/30 bases.

Following the 2024 season, he contemplated retirement. He stated he felt burned out and mentally exhausted by his difficulties and lack of consistent success in the majors.

Ultimately, he decided to keep playing because his wife became pregnant and, according to Bauers, “we needed health insurance”.

He arrived in Milwaukee in 2024 and that’s when he found another gear. From 2025-2026, he accrued 3.9 bWAR (3.3 in 2026) and slashed .258/.379/.461/.840 in 229 games. He hit 33 home runs, 31 doubles and stole 19/26 bases.

While his 2026 postseason resulted in a .621 OPS, he had several plate appearances that involved long battles with the pitcher. These at-bats would help spark the Brewers offense and prove crucial to their success.

The Last Word

Bauers has made significant strides offensively in the last few years and he should slot into the heart of the Boston lineup. While defensively limited, the first baseman does offer some versatility and there’s reason to believe the late career breakout is real. He should share first base and designated hitter duties with Willson Contreras.

Bauers’ signing complicates the future of former top prospect Triston Casas. The soon to be 27-year-old first baseman has fought many different injuries that have prevented him from finding consistency at the major league level. Yet, Casas is very talented, and the signing likely signals a trade out of Boston for the former top 20 prospect.

Additionally, this addition further adds to the abundance of outfield depth for the Red Sox. Trade candidatesJarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida who have been rumored as trade bait dating back to last offseason, will hear those rumors grow louder. Boston boasts one of the best outfield trios in the entire league, with Ceddane Rafaela in centerfield and Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu in the corners. Offensively and defensively, it’s a very well-rounded group.

Main Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

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