Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Un… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Augustus Oswald, Site Editor

Los Ángeles Dodgers’ four-time Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani did not win a fifth award. Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow Armstrong did, and deservedly so. Ohtani, who has two trophies from each league, finished in second place. It is the first time in four years that the baseball unicorn has not won the award, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. However, injuries played a huge part in his downfall. As a result, Armstrong filled the void and did an outstanding job, completing a 40/40 season.

Shohei Ohtani is One of One

The only player to have won more MVPs than Shohei Ohtani is Barry Bonds, who owns seven. For a while, it looked like Ohtani was making another run at history. At the end of June, Ohtani had close to 30 home runs and was hitting close to a .300 average. He was the threat that every pitcher dreads at the top of the lineup. But that wasn’t all; he maintained a 2.00 Earned Run Average as a starter in the Los Angeles rotation and was near the top of the league in inducing strikeouts. There hasn’t been a two-way player with that resume since Babe Ruth.

Nightmare Finish

It all fell apart at the beginning of July, when Ohtani was forced to opt out of the All-Star Game due to a sore knee. The injury persisted, and the consequences were most visible at the plate. After July 1, Ohtani barely stayed above a .200 batting average, driving in fewer than 20 runs, and only hit two home runs the rest of the season. It was obvious that he couldn’t drive off his back leg.

Moreover, Ohtani was swinging at fastballs he usually drives over 400 feet, and nearly every swing drew a shake of the arm or a wince of pain. In short, Ohtani was a shell of himself, even after a stint on the 15-day Injured List. Thus, winning awards. or, for that matter, a World Series was out of the question.

The Last Word

The loss of a chance at a fifth MVP should be a cautionary tale for both Ohtani and the Dodgers. The lack of communication regarding the condition of the superstar’s health is troubling. The insistence on throwing bullpen sessions after the knee issue popped up is downright baffling, particularly because both parties admitted that it was the act of throwing on the mound that caused the injury in the first place. It not only cost Ohtani the MVP but may have cost the Dodgers a chance at a three-peat as well. Going forward, discretion should be the better part of valor, even if the upcoming season appears to be abbreviated.

Ohtani has already etched his name among the greatest players ever to grace the baseball diamond. But going forward, the Dodgers have to make a better effort to preserve the health of their superstar so that he can keep pursuing not only prestigious individual awards but more World Series rings. They have already seen the consequences if they don’t put limitations on their Superman; he serves as his own Kryptonite. It doesn’t help his team either. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman has said that “surgery is not on the table” for Baseball’s unicorn. That’s good news. However, the Dodgers are left to wonder what could have been, had Ohtani been more open about his physical well-being.

Andrew Friedman said surgery is “not on the table” for Shohei Ohtani.

Said it was “whack a mole” between the knee, then the biceps throughout the year.

Friedman: “I fully expect him to pitch next year.”

— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 21, 2026



Crow-Armstrong deserves the MVP Award. He had an outstanding year, and his 40/40 season put the rest of the league on notice of what one can do when healthy. The earlier Ohtani learns that, the better it is for him…and the Dodgers.

Main Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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