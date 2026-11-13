Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Ma… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Lewis Masella, Site Editor

Davis Martin remains one of the most experienced pitchers in the Chicago White Sox clubhouse and has proven on several occasions that he can walk a tightrope in any game. But the biggest challenge with the right-handed pitcher is his injury problems.

Since 2022, Martin has never started or played in more than 30 games in a season. In fact, 2026 was his career-high in appearances with 29 (including 28 starts). Over 20 of the games came at the start and middle of the season, before the 29-year-old unfortunately suffered a calf injury that forced him to miss the majority of the closing end of the regular season.

That doesn’t mean that Martin in any way hasn’t earned Will Venable’s trust. Of course he has, but his workload is still managed, and following his 2023 Tommy John surgery, he has looked more like a mid-rotation anchor rather than a top-tier starter.

Currently, the White Sox most reliable ace is Sean Burke, and Chris Getz has decided to transition Grant Taylor from the bullpen to a starter, which means the White Sox would still have to acquire at least two top-tier starters this offseason to give the pitching staff some level of depth next season.

However, the lingering question facing the team is: could Martin be a core piece in the Sox rotation in 2027, or is he a high-risk liability waiting for another stint on the injured list?

‎A Breakdown of Davis Martin’s 2026 Season

On paper, Davis Martin had a good 2026 regular season. The stats prove it, as he posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.315 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts over a career-high 146 innings. For a player coming off an elbow surgery a few years ago, delivering a sub-4.00 ERA over 140 innings is an immense achievement and turnaround. But the context of how Martin arrived at a 3.95 ERA in 2026 tells a different story than just the actual numbers. The righty commanded the zone throughout his first 11 starts and was nothing short of brilliant, posting a dominant 2.00 ERA with 71 strikeouts and just 14 walks.

‎Martin pitched batters with high-spin breaking balls, while ensuring weak contact, and was Chicago’s most reliable pitcher after Shane Smith‘s horrible production in three starts. But then from mid-June to August, he posted an alarming 5.63 ERA. His strikeout-to-walk ratio slumped, and his outings on the mound became agonizingly volatile.

However, that was not entirely his fault, as he had been managing an on-and-off right calf injury since April. On August 14, he was placed on the 15-day injury list. Martin returned in the later stages of the regular season, but started just one game before the postseason, where he pitched in just one inning of work against the Cleveland Guardians.

‎In that game, Martin allowed two walks and two runs after tossing 31 pitches, before eventually leaving the mound. However, his 2026 career-high workload took a toll on Martin’s body, leading to his struggles.

Of course, he had to put himself under a large amount of strain due to a lack of depth in the White Sox rotation. Also, it was his first test of durability post-Tommy John surgery. While he had the mechanics of a good pitcher, without a fully functional lower half of his body, he is likely to suffer fatigue early in games.

Can Martin Be Counted On Next Year?

The simple answer to that is yes, but it has to come with a contingency plan. Martin proved his ceiling is remarkably high, but if it goes further than 140-150 innings a season, it could take a real toll on his body. The White Sox will still likely have to manage his workload in 2027, and with the front office signaling they’re intent on acquiring starters, that will make Martin No. 4 or No. 5 in the rotation, making him fully a late-rotation anchor rather than the top starter the Sox wanted him to be this year.

‎Nonetheless, an extended offseason rest should fully solve Martin’s calf issue, allowing him to enter spring training healthy. He could build on the clean bill of health next year and gain balance in his pitching technique and command. But “counting on him” means pinning him to an 180-inning workload, and that would not be an ideal move in 2027.

The White Sox are already prepared to transition Grant Taylor to a starting role, while aiming to get top-tier starters and depth for the bullpen. The move signals that pitching depth is one of the main goals for Chicago’s front office after some issues this season.

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Main Photo Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images